BRISBANE, Australia, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the 2020 March Quarter Production Report on Wednesday 22 April 2020. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a webcast briefing at 9:30am AEST (Brisbane time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.
An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.
