However, a gradual shift toward novel biomarkers is among the major factor restraining the market growth.

There is the growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases.According to the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), several ongoing recent advancements in molecular diagnostics are supporting the management of patients suffering from kidney-related disorders.



Developments in the fields such as nucleic acid amplification and detection, proteomics, genomic analysis, and metabolomics have enhanced several molecular diagnostic assays.Further, the measurement of creatinine concentration in serum or plasma is a widely used procedure in clinical chemistry to assess the functioning of kidneys.



There are different levels of CKD, and based on these stages, the creatinine levels can provide a comprehensive analysis of kidneys.Creatinine markers are used to determine the glomerular filtration rate, an essential parameter for diagnosing chronic kidney disease.



Owing to its efficiency in the analysis of kidney function, Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) guidelines recommended the use of creatinine measurement for kidney screening in 2012. Therefore, increasing chronic kidney disorders, coupled with benefits of creatinine measurement to understand the condition of kidneys, is likely to boost the demand for creatinine measurement devices during the forecast period.

The global creatinine measurement market has been segmented by product, type, sample type, and end user.The creatinine measurement market, by product, is segmented into kits and reagents.



The reagent segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.The segment is also anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on sample type, the market is segmented into blood and urine.The blood segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the creatinine measurement market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Diagnostic laboratories held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the segment is further expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2020–2027.

The study considers interactions with a few of the prominent primary participants from leading organizations; different secondary sources referred to for preparing this report are Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Kidney Foundation, and Saudi Society of Nephrology and Transplantation.

