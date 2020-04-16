(UPM, Helsinki, 16 April 2020 at 10:00 EET) – UPM will publish its first quarter 2020 results on 23 April 2020 at 09:30-10:00 EET. The report will be available on the company's website at www.upm.com after publishing.
UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the financial results in a webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English language, on 23 April 2020 at 13:15 EET.
Later in the afternoon, at 14:30 EET, Pesonen will present the results in an online press conference held in Finnish language. To register visit this link. Only the registered will receive the link to the online press conference.
Webcast and conference call details:
The conference call can be participated in either by dialling a number in the list below or following the webcast online at www.upm.com or through this link.
Only participants who wish to ask questions in the conference call need to dial in. All participants can view the webcast presentation online. We recommend that participants start dialling in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the webcast.
The presentation is available at www.upm.com for 12 months after the call.
Conference call title: UPM Interim Report for January – March 2020
International telephone numbers with a pin code 75276454#
AU: +61 284058549
AT: +43 19287907
BE: +32 24035814
CH: +41 225809034
DE: +49 6913803430
DK: +45 35445577
ES: +34 935472900
FI: +358981710310
FR: +33 170750711
HK: +852 30600225
IN: +91 2271279610
IR: +353 14311252
IT: +39 0236013821
JP: +81 344556492
NL: +31 207095189
NO: +47 23500243
SE: +46 856642651
SP: +65 64298349
UK: +44 3333000804
US: +18558570686
For more information, please contact:
UPM, Investor Relations
Mon–Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 20 415 0033
ir@upm.com
UPM, Media Relations
Mon–Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
UPM LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: