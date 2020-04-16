Coop Pank invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 21th of April 2020 at 11 am (EET). The webinar will be held in Estonian.

The webinar will be hosted by the chairman of the board Margus Rink and CFO Kerli Lõhmus. During the webinar all attendees can ask questions. All questions will be answered after the presentation.

Registration process

To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and headphones. To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6690533059297836043



You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone on Coop Pank webpage www.cooppank.ee and Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which a company’s representative provides information about the company, its activities and future plans. A webinar provides an opportunity to receive information directly from the company while being located anywhere, as well as to receive answers to questions of interest to you.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 67,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 340 stores.