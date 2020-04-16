New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Date Sugar Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form ; End Use ; Origin ; Sales Channel, and Geography " - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882112/?utm_source=GNW

It is produced using dried dates and imparts sweet taste to recipes.



Date sugar is available in various forms such as granules, crystals, powder, and syrup/liquid.The growing demand for this sugar in various forms in products such as bakery, confectionery, processed snacks, and sauces drives the market growth.



Also, the high demand for low-glycemic index (GI) foods among diabetic and normal consumers is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.



Based on end use, the date sugar market has been segmented into bakery, confectionery, dressings and condiments, and sauces and spreads.The bakery segment dominated the date sugar market in 2018, whereas the sauces and spreads segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing consumption of bakery products such as cakes and pastries, biscuits, and breads as well as ready-to-eat foods worldwide owing to hectic lifestyle is expected to fuel the demand for these products during the forecast years.Date sugar can be used as a replacement for granulated or brown sugar in baking recipes.



The high demand for baked gluten-free, high-fiber functional food with low trans fat content is expected to drive the demand for bakery products made with date sugar.



North America held the largest share of the global date sugar market in 2018.The demand for date sugar is expected to increase in the region due to rising awareness about its health benefits.



Also, the growth in inclination toward bakery products, confectioneries, processed snacks, dressings and condiments, and sauces and spreads is driving the market growth in North America. The date sugar manufacturers are expanding their production activities in countries such as Canada and the US to meet the rising demands from the region.



Bob’s Red Mill Company, Date Lady Inc., Naturalia Ingredients srl, NOW Foods, GloryBee, Ario Co., Barry Farm Foods, Hain Daniels Group, PANOS brands LLC, and MGT Dried Fruit are among the players operating in the global date sugar market.



The overall global date sugar market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the date sugar market.

