Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for cell culture is driven by factors such as rising demand for vaccines, artificial organs and biopharmaceuticals, and a growing focus on personalized medicine. Immunization is the most valuable and cost-effective intervention that delivers better health as well as social and economic benefits. Annually, around 2 to 3 million child deaths and 600,000 adult deaths are prevented with the help of vaccines across the globe. Vaccination programs provide a better return on investments which is augmenting the demand for vaccines. Furthermore, the prevalence of immunity-related diseases is increasing across the globe which is accelerating the growth of vaccine programs resulting in high usage of cell cultures.



In addition, there is a growing demand for personalized medicine across major developed economies. Technological advancements have helped researchers to come up with novel therapies that can help treat life-threatening diseases. For vaccines as well as personalized medicine, there is mandatory use of cell culture. Hence, the market for cell culture is positively impacted due to the aforementioned factors.



Key Market Trends



Drug Development Segment to Witness Rapid Growth



Cell culture is an integral part of medical research and drug discovery. The two-dimensional (2D) culture has been the preferred method for many decades, due to the ease with which cell monolayers can be induced to proliferate on planar surfaces. The cell culture industry has witnessed evolution and currently, there has been an emergence of 3D cell culture in the market. Drug development is a time intensive and costly procedure that is finished in multiple stages from target identification to lead discovery and optimization, preclinical validation and clinical trials culminating in approval for clinical use. Currently, cell-based High Throughput Screening (HTS) is being carried out on cultured cells propagated in 2D on plastic surfaces optimized for tissue culture. With the emergence of 3D cell culture, the process of HTS has become easier and accurate. Added to the benefits of cell culture, there is a growing drug discovery being done across the globe which is augmenting the growth of the market.



North America Dominates the Market



North America is currently dominating the cell culture market and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the growing demand for personalized medicine and the presence of key players in the market. Added to that, the United States government is supportive in terms of medical research as healthcare is one of the major priorities in the country. With the rising focus on cell-based research, it is believed that there will be more technological advancements in the field and this will impact the United States market in a positive manner.



Competitive Landscape



The cell culture market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. The presence of major market players, such as Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, etc. are in turn, increasing the overall competitive rivalry of the market. The product advancements and improvements in cell culture platforms by the major players are increasing the competition.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Demand for Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals and Artificial Organs

4.2.2 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Assicated With Cell Based Research

4.3.2 Lack of Infrastructure for Cell-Based Research in Emerging Economies

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Consumables

5.3 By Application

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



Companies Mentioned



Biospherix

CellGenix GmbH

Hi-Media Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Promocell GmbH

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

Sekisui XenoTech, LLC

ANGUS Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zpneh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900