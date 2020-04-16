Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wholesale and Retail Trade of Construction Materials in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the wholesale and retail trade of construction materials in South Africa and provides an analysis of several key products in the industry including cement, steel, glass, bricks, tiles, paint and wood.



There are profiles of 173 companies including retailers such as Italtile and Cashbuild and key wholesalers such as PPC, Afrisam, Macsteel, Afrimat and Corobrik. Other companies profiled include independent hardware companies such as Brights Hardware, which merged with Cape Engineering Supplies.



Wholesale and Retail Trade of Construction Materials



Building materials are a key input for residential and commercial building, as well as large civil engineering projects. The construction materials trade, with sales nearing R200bn in 2019, employs over 45,000 people and has important linkages with downstream mining and manufacturing. Players face rising competition and an increasingly challenging trading environment due to low economic growth and the decline of the construction sector.



Building and Construction Decline



The trade in construction materials has been affected by South Africa's prolonged economic stagnation and the ongoing weakness in the building and construction sectors. A number of construction companies applied for business rescue since 2018, including Basil Read, the Liviero Group, Esor Construction, and Group Five. Confidence among materials distributors, building contractors, and construction companies reached record lows in 2019 as building activity, and demand for key building materials such as cement, continued to decline.



Earnings Pressure



Revenue in the retail and hardware segments of the market has been affected by constrained consumer spending, while increasing costs have eroded profit margins, particularly among manufacturers. Import competition, particularly for cement and steel products, is also on the rise.



Building materials retailers have described their operating environment as very challenging and their revenue growth, which averaged over 10% in 2016, has declined markedly in the past two years. Operating margins are under pressure and organic growth at existing stores has fallen due to reduced contractor demand, low building activity, and constrained consumer spending.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Infrastructure Spending

5.3. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Labour

5.5. Environmental Concerns

5.6. Cyclicality



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Company Profiles



Lafarge Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd

PPC Ltd

NPC Intercement (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Brikor Ltd

S A Block (Pty) Ltd

W G Wearne Ltd

Afrimat Ltd

Lafarge Mining South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Everite (Pty) Ltd

Corobrik (Pty) Ltd

West End Claybrick (Pty) Ltd

Afrisam (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Aveng Ltd

Infrastructure Specialist Group (Pty) Ltd

Ngqura Brick (Pty) Ltd

Rheebok Brick Operations (Pty) Ltd

Echo Floors (Pty) Ltd

Echo Prestress (Durban) (Pty) Ltd

Echo Prestress (Pty) Ltd

Inca Concrete Products (Pty) Ltd

L K Brick and Block Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Topfloor Concrete (Pty) Ltd

JT and T Agencies and Maintenance CC

J J Bricks (Pty) Ltd

A B Brickworks (Pty) Ltd

West End Cement Bricks (Pty) Ltd

Oos-Transvaal Kalkverskaffers (Pty) Ltd

Grahamstown Brick (Pty) Ltd

Langkloof Steenwerwe (Pty) Ltd

Brakkefontein Clay Products (Pty) Ltd

PG Group (Pty) Ltd

Northern Hardware and Glass (Pty) Ltd

Ralph's Mirror and Glass (Pty) Ltd

Mazor Group Ltd

ICI Dulux (Pty) Ltd

Akzo Nobel Powder Coatings South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd

Prominent Paints (Pty) Ltd

Ultraline (Pty) Ltd

BASF Coatings Services (Pty) Ltd

Pro Paint Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Powder-Lak (Pty) Ltd

Dekro Paints (Pty) Ltd

Promac Paints (Pty) Ltd

Sika South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Harlequin Paint CC

StonCor Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sigma Coatings (Pty) Ltd

Medal Paints (Pty) Ltd

Duram (Pty) Ltd

Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd

BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sun Chemical (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Versus Paint Specialists (Pty) Ltd

Universal Coatings (Pty) Ltd

Chemfit (Pty) Ltd

Swartland Investments (Pty) Ltd

Mylaw Chemical and Coatings (Pty) Ltd

K and K Paint Manufacturers CC

Chromaflo Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Shenka Industries CC

Boltfast (Pty) Ltd

NSS Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Action Bolt (Pty) Ltd

Bambalela Bolts (Pty) Ltd

EMV Africa (Pty) Ltd

SwageFast (Pty) Ltd

W P Fasteners and Services CC

Wurth South Africa Co (Pty) Ltd

Essentra Components (Pty) Ltd

Connectco Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Pro-Tech Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Fastener Factory (Pty) Ltd (The)

B E D Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Hilti (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Invicta Holdings Ltd

Screw Man (Pretoria) CC (The)

Astra Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Hammon Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

R B Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Reliable Bolt (Pty) Ltd

Bolt-Tech (Pty) Ltd

Automatic Mass Production (Pty) Ltd

Ben Cor (Pty) Ltd

CBC Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Boltlock Manufacturing and Supplies (Pty) Ltd

Avlock International (Pty) Ltd

Qwa-Qwa Wire Products (Pty) Ltd

S A Bolt Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

T and I Chalmers Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Tel-Screw Products (Pty) Ltd

Transvaal Pressed Nuts Bolts and Rivets (Pty) Ltd

Fastener and Allied (Pty) Ltd

Impala Bolt and Nut (Pty) Ltd

Fontana Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

East Rand Forging (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Afcom (Pty) Ltd

Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd

Macsteel Service Centres SA (Pty) Ltd

Meshco (Pty) Ltd

Consolidated Steel Industries (Pty) Ltd

Aeroton Steel (Pty) Ltd

Sandvik (Pty) Ltd

A Holman Trading Company (Pty) Ltd

Industrial Metal Profiling CC

Stewarts and Lloyds Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Clotan Steel (Pty) Ltd

Barnes Reinforcing Industries (Pty) Ltd

Allied Steelrode (Pty) Ltd

Pro Roof Steel and Tube (Pty) Ltd

Jaguar Metals (Pty) Ltd

N J R Steel Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Argent Industrial Ltd

Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd

Andrew Mentis (Pty) Ltd

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd

Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd

Fischer South Africa Facilities (Pty) Ltd

Garsin Steel Tube and Pipe (Pty) Ltd

Scaw South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cap Star Steel (Pty) Ltd

BSi Steel (Pty) Ltd

Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd

Macdonald Steel SA (Pty) Ltd

Augusta Steel (Pty) Ltd

Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd

Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd

Hall Longmore Holdings (Pty) Ltd

SA Metal Group (Pty) Ltd

Brandcorp (Pty) Ltd

Saffer Plumbing and Hardware (Pty) Ltd

MacNeil (Pty) Ltd

Crest Operations (Pty) Ltd

Saint-Gobain Construction Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

National Converting Agencies (Pty) Ltd

Mitre Veneering CC

Trellidor Innovations (Pty) Ltd

Brights Hardware (Pty) Ltd

Baltic Timber Company (Pty) Ltd

Union Tiles (Pty) Ltd

York Timber Holdings Ltd

PG Bison (Pty) Ltd

Foresta Timber and Board (Pty) Ltd

Kaydav Group Ltd

Treated Timber Products (Pty) Ltd

Pearlstock 2 (Pty) Ltd

T Ferguson and Sons (Pty) Ltd

Artmar Natural Stone Tiles CC

Metrotile (Southern Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Persian Tile CC

Rickford Investments (Pty) Ltd

Ritz Tiles (Pty) Ltd

Marley (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Malls Tiles (Pty) Ltd

BMI Coverland (Pty) Ltd

Italtile Ltd

National Ceramic Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Norcros (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Rayal Industrial (Pty) Ltd

Eagle Roof Tiles (Pty) Ltd

Voltex (Pty) Ltd

HellermannTyton (Pty) Ltd

Swan Electrical Africa CC

Jack's Paint and Hardware (Franchises) CC

Cashbuild Ltd

DIY DEPOT (Pty) Ltd

Building Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Mica Investments (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Mazista Tiles (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye0xqd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900