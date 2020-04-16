Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wholesale and Retail Trade of Construction Materials in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the wholesale and retail trade of construction materials in South Africa and provides an analysis of several key products in the industry including cement, steel, glass, bricks, tiles, paint and wood.
There are profiles of 173 companies including retailers such as Italtile and Cashbuild and key wholesalers such as PPC, Afrisam, Macsteel, Afrimat and Corobrik. Other companies profiled include independent hardware companies such as Brights Hardware, which merged with Cape Engineering Supplies.
Wholesale and Retail Trade of Construction Materials
Building materials are a key input for residential and commercial building, as well as large civil engineering projects. The construction materials trade, with sales nearing R200bn in 2019, employs over 45,000 people and has important linkages with downstream mining and manufacturing. Players face rising competition and an increasingly challenging trading environment due to low economic growth and the decline of the construction sector.
Building and Construction Decline
The trade in construction materials has been affected by South Africa's prolonged economic stagnation and the ongoing weakness in the building and construction sectors. A number of construction companies applied for business rescue since 2018, including Basil Read, the Liviero Group, Esor Construction, and Group Five. Confidence among materials distributors, building contractors, and construction companies reached record lows in 2019 as building activity, and demand for key building materials such as cement, continued to decline.
Earnings Pressure
Revenue in the retail and hardware segments of the market has been affected by constrained consumer spending, while increasing costs have eroded profit margins, particularly among manufacturers. Import competition, particularly for cement and steel products, is also on the rise.
Building materials retailers have described their operating environment as very challenging and their revenue growth, which averaged over 10% in 2016, has declined markedly in the past two years. Operating margins are under pressure and organic growth at existing stores has fallen due to reduced contractor demand, low building activity, and constrained consumer spending.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Infrastructure Spending
5.3. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.4. Labour
5.5. Environmental Concerns
5.6. Cyclicality
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Company Profiles
- Lafarge Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- PPC Ltd
- NPC Intercement (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Brikor Ltd
- S A Block (Pty) Ltd
- W G Wearne Ltd
- Afrimat Ltd
- Lafarge Mining South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Everite (Pty) Ltd
- Corobrik (Pty) Ltd
- West End Claybrick (Pty) Ltd
- Afrisam (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Aveng Ltd
- Infrastructure Specialist Group (Pty) Ltd
- Ngqura Brick (Pty) Ltd
- Rheebok Brick Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Echo Floors (Pty) Ltd
- Echo Prestress (Durban) (Pty) Ltd
- Echo Prestress (Pty) Ltd
- Inca Concrete Products (Pty) Ltd
- L K Brick and Block Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Topfloor Concrete (Pty) Ltd
- JT and T Agencies and Maintenance CC
- J J Bricks (Pty) Ltd
- A B Brickworks (Pty) Ltd
- West End Cement Bricks (Pty) Ltd
- Oos-Transvaal Kalkverskaffers (Pty) Ltd
- Grahamstown Brick (Pty) Ltd
- Langkloof Steenwerwe (Pty) Ltd
- Brakkefontein Clay Products (Pty) Ltd
- PG Group (Pty) Ltd
- Northern Hardware and Glass (Pty) Ltd
- Ralph's Mirror and Glass (Pty) Ltd
- Mazor Group Ltd
- ICI Dulux (Pty) Ltd
- Akzo Nobel Powder Coatings South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd
- Prominent Paints (Pty) Ltd
- Ultraline (Pty) Ltd
- BASF Coatings Services (Pty) Ltd
- Pro Paint Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Powder-Lak (Pty) Ltd
- Dekro Paints (Pty) Ltd
- Promac Paints (Pty) Ltd
- Sika South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Harlequin Paint CC
- StonCor Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sigma Coatings (Pty) Ltd
- Medal Paints (Pty) Ltd
- Duram (Pty) Ltd
- Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sun Chemical (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Versus Paint Specialists (Pty) Ltd
- Universal Coatings (Pty) Ltd
- Chemfit (Pty) Ltd
- Swartland Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Mylaw Chemical and Coatings (Pty) Ltd
- K and K Paint Manufacturers CC
- Chromaflo Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Shenka Industries CC
- Boltfast (Pty) Ltd
- NSS Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- Action Bolt (Pty) Ltd
- Bambalela Bolts (Pty) Ltd
- EMV Africa (Pty) Ltd
- SwageFast (Pty) Ltd
- W P Fasteners and Services CC
- Wurth South Africa Co (Pty) Ltd
- Essentra Components (Pty) Ltd
- Connectco Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- Pro-Tech Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- Fastener Factory (Pty) Ltd (The)
- B E D Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Hilti (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Invicta Holdings Ltd
- Screw Man (Pretoria) CC (The)
- Astra Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- Hammon Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- R B Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- Reliable Bolt (Pty) Ltd
- Bolt-Tech (Pty) Ltd
- Automatic Mass Production (Pty) Ltd
- Ben Cor (Pty) Ltd
- CBC Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- Boltlock Manufacturing and Supplies (Pty) Ltd
- Avlock International (Pty) Ltd
- Qwa-Qwa Wire Products (Pty) Ltd
- S A Bolt Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- T and I Chalmers Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Tel-Screw Products (Pty) Ltd
- Transvaal Pressed Nuts Bolts and Rivets (Pty) Ltd
- Fastener and Allied (Pty) Ltd
- Impala Bolt and Nut (Pty) Ltd
- Fontana Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- East Rand Forging (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Afcom (Pty) Ltd
- Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Macsteel Service Centres SA (Pty) Ltd
- Meshco (Pty) Ltd
- Consolidated Steel Industries (Pty) Ltd
- Aeroton Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Sandvik (Pty) Ltd
- A Holman Trading Company (Pty) Ltd
- Industrial Metal Profiling CC
- Stewarts and Lloyds Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Clotan Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Barnes Reinforcing Industries (Pty) Ltd
- Allied Steelrode (Pty) Ltd
- Pro Roof Steel and Tube (Pty) Ltd
- Jaguar Metals (Pty) Ltd
- N J R Steel Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Argent Industrial Ltd
- Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd
- Andrew Mentis (Pty) Ltd
- ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd
- Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd
- Fischer South Africa Facilities (Pty) Ltd
- Garsin Steel Tube and Pipe (Pty) Ltd
- Scaw South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Cap Star Steel (Pty) Ltd
- BSi Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Macdonald Steel SA (Pty) Ltd
- Augusta Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd
- Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd
- Hall Longmore Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- SA Metal Group (Pty) Ltd
- Brandcorp (Pty) Ltd
- Saffer Plumbing and Hardware (Pty) Ltd
- MacNeil (Pty) Ltd
- Crest Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Saint-Gobain Construction Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- National Converting Agencies (Pty) Ltd
- Mitre Veneering CC
- Trellidor Innovations (Pty) Ltd
- Brights Hardware (Pty) Ltd
- Baltic Timber Company (Pty) Ltd
- Union Tiles (Pty) Ltd
- York Timber Holdings Ltd
- PG Bison (Pty) Ltd
- Foresta Timber and Board (Pty) Ltd
- Kaydav Group Ltd
- Treated Timber Products (Pty) Ltd
- Pearlstock 2 (Pty) Ltd
- T Ferguson and Sons (Pty) Ltd
- Artmar Natural Stone Tiles CC
- Metrotile (Southern Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Persian Tile CC
- Rickford Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Ritz Tiles (Pty) Ltd
- Marley (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Malls Tiles (Pty) Ltd
- BMI Coverland (Pty) Ltd
- Italtile Ltd
- National Ceramic Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Norcros (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Rayal Industrial (Pty) Ltd
- Eagle Roof Tiles (Pty) Ltd
- Voltex (Pty) Ltd
- HellermannTyton (Pty) Ltd
- Swan Electrical Africa CC
- Jack's Paint and Hardware (Franchises) CC
- Cashbuild Ltd
- DIY DEPOT (Pty) Ltd
- Building Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- SPAR Group Ltd (The)
- Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
- Mica Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Massmart Holdings Ltd
- Mazista Tiles (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye0xqd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900