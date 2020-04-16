Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables, Systems, Software), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics), Animal Type (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine), End User (Reference Lab, Veterinary Hospital and Clinic, POC) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The livestock diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $1.85 billion by 2027.

The growth in livestock diagnostics market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of various food borne and zoonotic diseases, rising demand for livestock derived food products, favorable government initiatives, and technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics. In addition, emerging markets will further provide significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market.



The overall livestock diagnostics market is mainly segmented by product, technology, animal type, end user, and geography.



Based on the livestock diagnostics product category, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the overall livestock diagnostics market in 2019. This segment is also projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the growth of this product segment are commercial availability of diverse range of reagents and consumables for various disease diagnosis and animal health screening, their expenses being recurrent in nature, and growing awareness leading to its frequent use. Moreover, emergence of various POC tests and assays creates significant opportunity in the livestock diagnostic consumables market.



Based on technologies being used during animal sample screening, the livestock diagnostics market is broadly categorized into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies. In 2019, ELISA technology-based tests accounted for the largest share of this market and also expected to register fastest growth during 2019-2027. Factors such as continuous development of new biomarkers, cost benefit, high accuracy and sensitivity, and growing adoption of automated platforms for ELISA are some of the key factors supporting the growth of this segment.



In the perspective of the end users of livestock diagnostics, these products are highly adopted and utilized in the reference laboratories, accounting for the largest share of this market in 2019. On the other hand, POC diagnostic modalities are expected to gain more attention in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, easy use, accurate results in less time, early diagnosis, and cost benefits.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the livestock diagnostics market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

In 2019, North America holds the largest share of the global livestock diagnostics market, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. While, emerging countries such as China, India, and Latin American countries are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The market growth in these countries is fueled by the factors such as high livestock population, rising prevalence of various zoonotic diseases, growing awareness regarding animal health screening, rising veterinary expenditure, and growing initiatives by government for animal herd management.



The key players operating in the global Livestock diagnostics market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Zoetis Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMrieux S.A. (France), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Agrolabo Spa (Italy), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), IDvet (France), and GD Animal Health (Netherlands) among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

4.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Foodborne and Zoonotic Diseases

4.2.3. Favorable Government Initiatives

4.2.4. Advancements in Veterinary Diagnostic Methods

4.3. Opportunity

4.3.1. Emerging Markets

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Dearth of Veterinary Practitioners for Livestock



5. Global Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Consumables

5.2.1. Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD)

5.2.2 Influenza

5.2.3 Foot and Mouth Diseases (FMD)

5.2.4 Other Diseases

5.3. Systems

5.4. Software



6. Global Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Immunodiagnostics

6.2.1. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Tests

6.2.2. Other Immunodiagnostic Tests

6.3. Molecular Diagnostics

6.3.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

6.3.2. Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

6.4. Other Technologies



7. Global Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Ruminants

7.3. Swine

7.4. Poultry

7.5. Other Animals



8. Global Livestock Diagnostics Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Reference Laboratories

8.3. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

8.4. Point-Of-Care Testing



9. Global Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis (2018)

10.4.1. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

10.4.2. Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.)

10.4.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

11.1.1. Business Overview

11.1.2. Financial Overview

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Developments

11.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

11.3. bioMerieux S.A. (France)

11.4. Zoetis Inc. (U.S.)

11.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

11.6. INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany)

11.7. Agrolabo S.p.A. (Italy)

11.8. Neogen Corporation (U.S.)

11.9. IDvet (France)

11.10. GD Animal Health



