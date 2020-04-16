Sydney, AUSTRALIA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYE Suites is fast-tracking the opening of its third hotel, a luxe new escape within the iconic $575 million architectural precinct, Infinity by Crown Group, in response to the surge in demand from the long-stay market.

SKYE Suites Green Square is set to officially open as a hotel in July, but from next week, SKYE Residences will offer luxurious serviced-apartment stays of 3 months or more to long-stay residents. The new locale was designed by world-renowned Koichi Takada Architects and was named one of "The World's Best Projects" by The Property Council of Australia. The rooms have plush and inviting interiors by the designers behind some of the world’s stellar luxury hotels, CHADA.

Two award-winning SKYE Suites hotels cemented this reputable brand when they opened in Parramatta in 2017 and in Sydney’s iconic Arc by Crown Group on Clarence Street in late 2018.

All three properties offer ground-breaking design and interiors by globally-renowned architects and provide a perfect haven for long stays, with a range of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments.

The kitchens have SMEG cooktops, microwave ovens and a fridge, and there is a washing machine and dryer as well as ample bathroom and living space. They even have the luxury of an enclosed balcony or courtyard and second wall-mounted flat-screen TV in the two-bedroom apartments.

Little kids and big kids alike can catch a movie or watch Netflix by streaming their own content to huge in-room TV screens via Staycast.

Other fine touches make the experience a luxury. Sleeping Duck bedding allows guests to choose mattress firmness on each side of the bed.

Crown Group Chief Operating Officer Pierre Abrahamse said the new hotel at Infinity by Crown Group added an appealing element to the precinct, which has become Sydney’s most sought-after place to live, play and stay.

“This is the most exciting opening of 2020,” he said. “Residents and guests will have the opportunity to stay in Sydney’s most iconic new architectural creation, created by world-renowned Koichi Takada Architects. They will have all of Sydney on their doorstep, with the city and airport only minutes away.

“What’s more, these are the perfect locales to enjoy a luxurious and comfortable stay that feels just like home, but with the luxury touches of a hotel. Guests can do all their own cooking and washing, order home delivery from nearby restaurants, and enjoy their own entertainment on huge flat-screen TVs, just as they would at home. They literally don’t need to step out the door to enjoy a nice lifestyle.”

About SKYE Suites

The SKYE Suites brand first launched in August 2017 with the opening of the stunning SKYE Suites Parramatta, part of a mixed-use residential, retail and hotel development, V by Crown Group.

The building was designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects and Crown Group’s signature resort facilities including a beautiful outdoor pool area, well-equipped gym and expansive foyer.

It also has conference rooms with remote video conferencing set-up.

The second SKYE Suites opened in October 2018 as part of the iconic Arc by Crown Group residential tower at 300 Kent St.

This luxe and inviting enclave in the heart of the city was also designed by Koichi Takada Architects whose “ice cave” themed lobby and lap pool have become one of Sydney’s most Instagrammed spaces.

The building has become known for its eye-catching brickwork and glass and steel towers that soar dramatically into the city skyline. It has 73 plush and inviting hotel apartments.

Both hotels have earned accolades at the HM Awards two years running, for Best Serviced Apartment Property and Best Tech Hotel.

To book, visit http://www.skyehotels.com.au or email info@skyehotels.com.au.

