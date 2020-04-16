The Annual General Meeting of Orkla ASA was held today, 16 April 2020, in Oslo, Norway.



All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 26 March 2020.



The General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to distribute a dividend for 2019 of NOK 2.60 per share. The dividend will be paid on 27 April 2020 to shareholders of record as of the date of the Annual General Meeting.

A translation of the minutes from the Ordinary General Meeting will be distributed when finalised and also be made available on www.orkla.com.



Orkla ASA

Oslo, 16 April 2020



Ref.:



Group Director Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs

Håkon Mageli

Tel.: +47 928 45 828

Email: hakon.mageli@orkla.no



VP Investor Relations

Elise Heidenreich

Tel. +47 951 41 147

Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no

