The Annual General Meeting of Orkla ASA was held today, 16 April 2020, in Oslo, Norway.
All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 26 March 2020.
The General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to distribute a dividend for 2019 of NOK 2.60 per share. The dividend will be paid on 27 April 2020 to shareholders of record as of the date of the Annual General Meeting.
A translation of the minutes from the Ordinary General Meeting will be distributed when finalised and also be made available on www.orkla.com.
Orkla ASA
Oslo, 16 April 2020
Ref.:
Group Director Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs
Håkon Mageli
Tel.: +47 928 45 828
Email: hakon.mageli@orkla.no
VP Investor Relations
Elise Heidenreich
Tel. +47 951 41 147
Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Oslo, NORWAY
