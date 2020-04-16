The Annual General Meeting of Orkla ASA was held today. All of the shareholder-elected members of the Board were up for election.



The following Board members were re-elected for one year:



Stein Erik Hagen, Ingrid Jonasson Blank, Liselott Kilaas, Peter Agnefjäll and Nils Selte.



Caroline Hagen Kjos was re-elected to the position as personal deputy for the two Board members nominated by Canica: Stein Erik Hagen and Nils Selte.

In addition, Anna Mossberg and Anders Kristiansen were elected as new shareholder-elected members for the Board.





Orkla ASA

Oslo, 16 April 2020



Group Director Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs

Håkon Mageli

Tel.: +47 928 45 828

Email: hakon.mageli@orkla.no



VP Investor Relations

Elise Heidenreich

Tel. +47 951 41 147

Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no

