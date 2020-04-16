New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market: Focus on Solution (On-Cloud, On-Premise), Application (Crop Monitoring, Soil Analysis, Irrigation Monitoring), and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885399/?utm_source=GNW

Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The GIS software in agriculture industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Numerous governments are being increasingly concerned about the growing food insecurity for the global population. The increasing degree of urbanization also raises concerns for the availability of agricultural labor and agricultural land. Therefore, to meet this growing demand for food, technologies such as GIS software can be used to optimize the use of farm resources. The GIS software in agriculture market growth is majorly driven by factors such as rise in the adoption rate of technologies used on the farm and increasing government initiatives globally.



Expert Quote



"According to the United Nations, the world population, which stood at 7.7 billion people, is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, pressurizing the food and agriculture value chain to achieve increased yield levels year by year to meet the global food demand. With limited and constantly depleting natural resources and reducing arable land due to global urbanization, the need to optimize farm resources in order to produce agricultural commodities optimally is rising by the day. Additionally, on-cloud software solutions in the GIS software in agriculture market is anticipated to be the potential segment, expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024."



Scope of the Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market



The global GIS software in agriculture market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the adoption of the GIS software in agriculture, its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the GIS software in agriculture industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market trends, developments, and emerging trends, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The GIS software in agriculture report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by solution type, application, and region.



Market Segmentation



The GIS software in agriculture market segmentation (on the basis of solution type) is further segmented into on-cloud and on-premise software solutions. On-cloud segment dominated the global GIS software in agriculture market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The GIS software in agriculture market segmentation, on the basis of application, is segmented into crop monitoring, soil analysis, irrigation monitoring, and others. The crop monitoring application dominated the global GIS software in agriculture market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The GIS software in agriculture market segmentation by region is segregated under seven major regions, such as North America, South America, the U.K., Europe, Middle East Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific Japan. Data for each of these regions is provided by application type and by country.



Key Companies in the GIS Software in Agriculture Industry



The key market players in the global GIS software in agriculture market include ESRI, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, Hexagon AB, Pix4D, Autodesk, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East Africa

• China

• South America

• U.K.

