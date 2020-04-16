Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) - Market Insights and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and market trends in the 6MM, i.e., United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom).



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging therapies, CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by US and EU markets.



The report also covers current CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Treatment



It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available as the CAR T-Cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market for the treatment of this condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithm across the United States and Europe.



The CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market report gives a thorough understanding of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) in the US and Europe.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma report encloses the detailed analysis of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma marketed CAR T-Cell Therapies and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline therapies. It also helps to understand the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included therapy and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Therapies



Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel): Novartis



Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019, is a prescription cancer treatment approved for the use in patients up to 25 years old who have r/r ALL that and adult patients with r/r large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy including DLBCL not otherwise specified, high grade B-cell lymphoma and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma.



Emerging Therapies



KTE-X19: Gilead Sciences



KTE-X19 is an investigational CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. KTE-X19 has the same construct as axicabtagene ciloleucel; however, the manufacturing process for KTE-X19 differs from that of axicabtagene ciloleucel and includes the enrichment of lymphocytes. Lymphocyte enrichment is necessary in certain B-cell malignancies for which KTE-X19 in under investigation. KTE-X19 is currently in Phase I/II trials in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). And phase II in Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma.



Market Outlook



The CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market trends by analyzing the impact of current CAR T-Cell Therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market trend of each marketed CAR T-Cell Therapy and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Therapies Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential CAR T-Cell Therapies recently launched in the Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market uptake by CAR T-Cell Therapies; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each therapy.



This helps in understanding the CAR T-Cell Therapies with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new therapies and allows the comparison of the therapies on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses key players for CAR T-Cell Therapy for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma involved in developing targeted therapeutics. The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In report we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), explaining causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies for NHL and

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment in the US and EU5

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the US and EU5

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the therapy manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing CAR T-Cell Therapies for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)

The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Market Insights

Therapeutic Approaches

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Pipeline Analysis

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Key Strengths

US and EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom) Coverage

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

CAR T-cell Therapy Uptake

Industry Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Questions Answered



What was the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma total market size as well as market size by therapies across the US and EU5 during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the US and EU5 and which country will have the largest CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market size during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR, the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market is expected to grow in the US and EU5 during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market outlook across the US and EU5 during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Companies Mentioned



Novartis

Gilead Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7g9va

