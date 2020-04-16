Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market in Southeast Asia - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



COVID-19 is going to affect the data center market in Southeast Asia. A detailed analysis is included in the report.



The data center market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.



The data center market in Southeast Asia is witnessing growth with the increased interest from cloud providers such as Google, AWS, and Alibaba to open cloud regions. The adoption of cloud-based services will be a key driver for the market in the next few years. Increasing internet penetration is likely to aid the use of smart devices in this region. The impact of big data, IoT, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality will have a major impact on market growth in other southeast countries after 2020.



Most colocation providers are involved in the construction of hyperscale data centers to colocate space to cloud service providers. In Southeast Asia, Singapore is a mature market that accounts for, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Singapore is the main revenue generator in the APAC region. In 2019, Google announced to expand one of its data center based in Singapore. The country will be the first country to implement 5G technology, which will be followed by other countries by the end of the forecast period.



Also, incentives from government agencies will be highly beneficial for continuous investment from both local and global data center developers. Countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are witnessing an increase in the construction from global colocation providers and REITs targeting wholesale colocation of hyperscale spaces in the market.



The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period:

5G Deployment to Increase Edge Data Center Investments

Big Data and IoT Adoption Driving Data Center Investment

Availability of Lithium-ion Batteries and Fuel Cells

Adoption of Renewable Energy in Data Centers

The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



Data Center Market in Southeast Asia: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography.



The Southeast Asia market has a high potential for converged and hyperconverged infrastructure as they offer scalability and flexibility to operations. The adoption of storage systems has started shifting to all-flash storage array solutions. The penetration of cloud computing, big data, and IoT technology is expected to be predominant drivers for the development of the Southeast Asia market.



The server market is moving toward blade servers for developing a high-density computing environment. The adoption of organization-specific software over the cloud platform will also increase the demand for high computing servers. The market for ODM servers will also increase as service providers prefer to use servers based on specific usage. The adoption of x86 based servers is more common in the market. Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, Lenovo, Fijustu are some of the major server vendors. The market for storage drives has been growing rapidly from the last five years. The demand for high-performance I/O intensive storage solutions is increasing due to the growing number of applications such as cloud storage services from businesses across the region. The implementation of the 5G network will boost the digital economy in the region, which is likely to increase the demand for high- bandwidth networking infrastructure.



The adoption of DRUPS systems is likely to be high among data center providers in Southeast Asia. Service providers are installing on-site Diesel Rotary UPS with N+2 and N+1 redundancy. Also, renewable energy and OCP-ready colocation facilities will witness growth during the forecast period in the region. Thailand is marching toward the goal of generating 40% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030. This will be a positive sign for operators to power their facilities through clean energy. Most large data centers use 2N and N+N redundant power infrastructure solutions for UPS systems and generators. Data centers are being designed at a PUE of less than 1.5. Owing to power reliability challenges, data center operators in Southeast Asia incorporate a flexible design that supports up to 2N redundancy in power infrastructure solutions. All data centers will implement the supply of power from two different electricity grids to avoid outages. The installation of UPS systems will be mostly of over 500 kVA, and generators with over 1.5 MW with at least 48 hours of on-site fuel backup is growing.



Most data centers in Southeast Asia are designed to cool servers through water-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers will aid in the adoption of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units with N+N redundant configuration. Vendors are equipped with 2N resilient water-cooling plants with 2N cooling towers and a service corridor with dual coil CRAC and 2N power supply of up to N+25% resilience. The use of air-based cooling is less in Singapore than in other Southeast Asian countries. In Singapore, data centers are designed with hot/cold aisle containment systems and equipped with a rack size of 42U and 45U. However, the market for rack units with a size of 47U-52U is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.



Singapore has several large-scale data centers, and the country is likely to witness the same during the forecast period. In 2019, Facebook and Google announced the development of hyperscale data centers, which are likely to be operational by 2020 or 2021. The labor cost in Singapore is high due to the availability of skilled workforces. In terms of security, data centers are installed with physical security and monitoring systems, including DCIM, BMS, and EMS systems. Most data centers developed in Malaysia during the forecast period will be greenfield development projects. Modular data center projects are likely to witness high growth during the forecast period. The labor cost in Malaysia is cheaper than in Singapore. However, the availability of skilled workforces will be a major challenge. CSF Group is among the prominent data center construction contractors in the region, whose expertise will play a vital role in the growth of the market in Malaysia during the forecast period.



The number of Tier I and Tier II data centers in Southeast Asia has reduced significantly over the last five years because of the increased awareness about the use of redundant infrastructure. UPS and PDU systems of Tier II data centers are equipped with minimum N+N redundancy. All other infrastructure facilities are identified to be working through the single delivery path with no redundancy in most cases. A majority of under-developed projects across the Southeast Asia region fall under the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with several operators expecting to move to the Tier IV category based on the growth in rack power density and critical data center applications.



Most new data centers are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. They can be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy, with the incorporation of flexible data center designs. Tier IV facilities generate more revenue for the market, with focused investment on highly efficient cooling systems. They involve the adoption of a 2N+1 cooling unit. Hyperscale data centers are considered to be of Tier IV standards in the market, which is a significant boost to the data center market. As of December 2019, there were around nine Tier IV certified data center facilities by Uptime Institute certified in Southeast Asia.



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM & BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I &II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia - Geography



China Mobile International (CMI), Equinix, Global Switch, Google, Iron Mountain, Keppel Data Centers + Huawei, and ST Telemedia were major investors in the data center market in Singapore in 2019. Singapore is a major financial center, and hence a natural colocation hub to serve developing markets in Southeast Asia. The market for cloud computing in Malaysia is not as mature as Singapore. Malaysia has a strong potential for growth in cloud adoption because of several digital transformation initiatives carried out by organizations across industry verticals. This is driving several organizations to invest in cloud systems, which, in turn, is driving the need for local data centers. Regal Orion is a new entrant, that is involved in the development of hyperscale campus in Malaysia.



Key Country

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Other Countries

Key Vendors Analysis



The data center market in Southeast Asia(except Singapore) is in the nascent stage. It has a strong potential for growth as many enterprises are migrating from server rooms to cloud or colocation facilities. The market has a strong presence of players such as Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, Huawei, Fujitsu, NetApp, Lenovo, and IBM. The direct presence of vendors can be witnessed in a few countries. However, they offer the product through resellers to enterprises across the country. The growing data center construction in the market is prompting vendors to improve the efficiency of solutions being offered in the market.



Many countries in the region suffer from frequent power fluctuations and power outages. This will enable operators to adopt efficient power backup solutions, with UPS systems that offer over 95% efficiency. Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Delta Power Solutions are among the providers with a strong presence in the market. DRUPS systems are mainly provided by Piller Systems, MTU On-Site Energy, KINOLT (Euro-Diesel), and Hitec Power Protection. The high price of electricity in Singapore will prompt data center operators to consider fuel cells. This may reduce the adoption of UPS systems, generators, and DRUPS systems in the market, creating competition in the market.



Prominent Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Fujitsu

Prominent Data Center Investors

AirTrunk Operating

China Mobile International Limited (CMI)

CSL

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

Global Switch

Google

Iron mountain

Katalyst Data Management

Keppel DC

Kepstar Data Center Management

NTT Communications

PT Telekomunikasi Group

Regal Orion

Space DC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Prominent Construction Contractors

Arup

AWP Architects

CSF Group

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Flex Enclosure

Fortis Construction

Kienta Engineering Construction

M+W Group (Excyte)

NTT FACILITIES

PM Group

Powerware Systems (PWS)

Sato Kogyo

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Euro-Diesel

Fuji Electric

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

Hitec Power Protection

KOHLER Group

Legrand Group

Mitsubishi Electric

MTU OnSite Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

Piller Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Key Market Insights



It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecasts, and growth drivers about the data center market in Southeast Asia.

The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Southeast Asia data center market.

The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/seg1hm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900