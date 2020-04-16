New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Tea Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Flavour, Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882116/?utm_source=GNW

It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming the leaves, followed by drying them.



Green tea has many health benefits such as brain function enhancement, fat reduction, and cancer risk mitigation.It is also known to be beneficial against depression; moreover, it helps prevent lung, liver, colon, and gastric cancer, among other types of cancer.



A few of the scientific studies have proven that the consumption of green tea is beneficial in enhancing the thinking skills as well as in lowering cholesterol and triglycerides in the body.



Based on type, the green tea market has been segmented into green tea bags, green tea instant mixes, iced green tea, loose leaf, and others.The green tea bag led the green tea market in 2018, whereas loose leaf segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.



The green tea bags are available in various flavors such as ginger, mint, lemon, and others. The bags are generally made of filter paper, food-grade plastic, or silk.



In 2018, APAC dominated the green tea market.The worldwide changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers, and preference toward healthy and natural food products are among the prime factors that have been contributing to the growth of the market in this region.



Moreover, the increasing awareness toward healthy living among population in the countries such as India, Japan, and China is driving the growth of green tea market. The presence of well-known green tea manufacturers such as Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, and Amore Pacific Corp in the region is, further, expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.



A few of the players present in global green tea market are AriZona Beverage Company, Associated British Foods plc, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company, Finlays beverages Ltd., Hankook Tea, ITO EN, Ltd., Kirin Holdings Company Ltd, Nestle S.A., Tata Global Beverages, and Unilever.



The overall global green tea market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the green tea market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the green tea market.

