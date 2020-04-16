New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market: Focus on Type, Component, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885397/?utm_source=GNW

Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The Inspection and Maintenance Robot Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.73% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Europe dominated the global inspection and maintenance robot market with a share of 40% by value in 2019. Europe, including the major countries, such as France, Germany, U.K., and Spain are the most prominent region for the inspection and maintenance robot market. In Europe, France acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the advancement of offshore technologies and increasing deep water inspections in the country.



The global inspection and maintenance robot market has gained widespread importance owing to the growing need of inspection in hazardous environment and in confined spaces. However, consumer’s acceptance is a challenge and sensitivity of robots are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



“The global inspection and maintenance robot market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the growing usage of robots in emerging countries for safety purposes and low cost of inspection using robotic technology. However, the lack of customer’s acceptance toward autonomous robotics technology act as the major challenge for the market. The rising demand for offshore drilling applications is expected to create viable opportunities for the inspection and maintenance robot market.”



Scope of the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market



The report constitutes an extensive study of the global inspection and maintenance robot market.The report focuses largely on providing market information for inspection robots by covering different segments such as type of robot (based on autonomy), end user, components and region.



In addition to this, the study focuses on the major driving forces, restraints, and growth opportunities. The major players have been identified on the basis of their revenue generation, geographical presence, and company projects related to the deep space exploration and technology market.



Details of company profiles have been included in order to understand the strategic behaviors of the market players. The global inspection and maintenance robot market is further explained and analyzed based on region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Moreover, the country analysis has also been done in order to have a clear picture of the inspection and maintenance robot market



Key Companies in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market



The key market players in the global inspection and maintenance robot market include Cognex Group, FARO Technologies, Inc., Oceaneering, Shell, Aetos Group, Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., Eddyfi NDT Inc., GE inspection Robotics (joint venture of GE Power services and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology), Gecko Robotics, Genesis Systems Group, JH Robotics, Inc., LEO Robotics, Robotnik, Superdroid Robots, Inc., and ULC robotics, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East

• Latin America

