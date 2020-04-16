Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air France and the COVID-19 Virus: Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines around the world. The travel & tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and the airlines industry is very much impacted. Air France has not escaped unscathed.



This report provides insight into how COVID-19 is impacting Air France and looks at how the airline stacks up against key competitors.



Gain an overview of the current global COVID-19 situation

Understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on the airline industry

Assess the impact on Air France

Understand what the future may hold for France's flag carrier

Key Highlights

Air France is the French flag carrier and, as such, the number one airline in the country. This makes it a key player in terms of connectivity to the most visited country in the world (92.8 million visitors in 2019).

The future of Air France depends on the length of the COVID-19 crisis. The longer it lasts, the more significantly affected the airline will be.

However, it benefits from the almost unconditional support from the French government and has already implemented plans to safeguard its cash-flow and prepare the resumption of the activities.

Moreover, the carrier could capitalize on the potential collapse of a number of smaller airlines to grow its network after the crisis.

Key Topics Covered



Overview Introduction to Air France The COVID-19 Situation Air France's Reaction to COVID-19 The Situation for Other Key Players Looking to the Future

Companies Mentioned



Air France

KLM

British Airways

easyJet

Lufthansa

Ryanair

Virgin Atlantic

Flybe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dz5ogn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900