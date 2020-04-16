Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air France and the COVID-19 Virus: Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines around the world. The travel & tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and the airlines industry is very much impacted. Air France has not escaped unscathed.

This report provides insight into how COVID-19 is impacting Air France and looks at how the airline stacks up against key competitors.

  • Gain an overview of the current global COVID-19 situation
  • Understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on the airline industry
  • Assess the impact on Air France
  • Understand what the future may hold for France's flag carrier

Key Highlights

  • Air France is the French flag carrier and, as such, the number one airline in the country. This makes it a key player in terms of connectivity to the most visited country in the world (92.8 million visitors in 2019).
  • The future of Air France depends on the length of the COVID-19 crisis. The longer it lasts, the more significantly affected the airline will be.
  • However, it benefits from the almost unconditional support from the French government and has already implemented plans to safeguard its cash-flow and prepare the resumption of the activities.
  • Moreover, the carrier could capitalize on the potential collapse of a number of smaller airlines to grow its network after the crisis.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Overview
  2. Introduction to Air France
  3. The COVID-19 Situation
  4. Air France's Reaction to COVID-19
  5. The Situation for Other Key Players
  6. Looking to the Future

Companies Mentioned

  • Air France
  • KLM
  • British Airways
  • easyJet
  • Lufthansa
  • Ryanair
  • Virgin Atlantic
  • Flybe

