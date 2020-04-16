Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on the Payments Industry: China Forecast Snapshot" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on both the economyand the cards and payments industry in China.
Based on proprietary datasets, the snapshot provides a detailed comparison between pre-COVID-19 forecasts and revised forecasts of total payment card, debit card, and credit and charge card transactions by value and volume. It also offers information on measures taken by the government to combat coronavirus.
Fears surrounding the impact of COVID-19 have already significantly hampered the global economy, with key markets across the globe losing 20-50% of their value year-to-date. Many economists and institutions have cut their forecasts, with consensus global GDP growth currently at 2.6% for 2020 and many experts predicting the potential onset of recessionary environments.
A similar trend is expected in China as well, as economic growth in China is expected to register a dip in the first quarter of 2020 and will decline further if this disease is not controlled at the earliest. The real GDP growth rate for China for 2020 is expected to decelerate. The decline will have an adverse impact on all sectors including banking and payments.
Key Highlights
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejc3r4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: