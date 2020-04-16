Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report contents include:

Size in value for the anti-corrosion nanocoatings market, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2019-2030. Historical figures are also provided, from 2010.

Size in value for the End-user industries for anti-corrosion nanocoatings and growth during the forecast period.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for anti-corrosion nanocoatings, by type and markets.

The latest trends in anti-corrosion nanostructured surface treatments and coatings.

Benefits of anti-corrosion nanocoatings, by markets and applications

Estimated market revenues for anti-corrosion nanocoatings to 2030.

60 anti-corrosion nanocoatings company profiles including products and target markets.

The incorporation of nanomaterials into thin films, coatings and surfaces leads to new functionalities, completely innovative characteristics and the possibility to achieve multi-functional coatings and smart coatings. The use of nanomaterials also results in performance enhancements in wear, corrosion-wear, fatigue and corrosion-resistant coatings. Nanocoatings demonstrate significant enhancement in outdoor durability and vastly improved hardness and flexibility compared to traditional coatings.



Advantages of nanocoatings include:

Lower cost for a number of applications

Improved functionalities over traditional coatings (transparency, improved barrier capabilities, resistant to erosion, spectral control (UV, IR)

Low energy used to produce coatings

Superior coating characteristics

Thin and lightweight: Reduces packing, transport and storage costs

Nontoxic: Environmentally friendly product

Surface compatibility

Improved durability/resistance

Extreme environment corrosion protection

Cost-effectiveness

Reduced prep, application time/number of coats

Extended life

Optimized processing

The use of nanocoatings allows for improved barrier properties to water and corrosive ion permeation. This protective coating has numerous uses for automotive, aerospace, marine, and industrial applications. There is a market need for a cost-effective non-epoxy-based corrosion-resistant coating operable in environments of temperature swings, strong acid, water, and/or road salt. Nanoparticle materials have a very high surface area. When this surface is functionalized, it can deliver high loadings of organic corrosion inhibitors. Thus, tailored nanoparticles are the ideal carrier for delivery of the needed level of active corrosion inhibitors.

Key Topics Covered



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Why Nanocoatings?

1.2 Advantages Over Traditional Coatings

1.3 Improvements and Disruption in Coatings Markets

1.4 End-User Market for Nanocoatings

1.5 The Nanocoatings Market in 2020

1.6 Global Market Size, Historical and Estimated to 2030

1.6.1 Global Revenues for Nanocoatings 2010-2030

1.6.2 Global Revenues for Nanocoatings, by Market

1.6.3 Global Revenues by Nanocoatings, by Type

1.6.4 Regional Demand for Nanocoatings

1.7 Market Challenges



2 OVERVIEW OF NANOCOATINGS

2.1 Properties

2.2 Benefits of Using Nanocoatings

2.2.1 Types of Nanocoatings

2.3 Production and Synthesis Methods



3 NANOMATERIALS USED IN ANTI-CORROSION NANOCOATINGS

3.1 Graphene

3.1.1 Properties and Coatings Applications

3.1.2 Anti-Corrosion Graphene Coatings

3.2 Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT and SWCNT)

3.3 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles (Al2O3-NPs)

3.4 Nanodiamonds

3.5 Nanoclays

3.6 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles

3.7 Zirconia Nanoparticles

3.8 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles



4 ANTI-CORROSION NANOCOATINGS MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Assessment

4.1.2 Applications Map

4.1.3 Global Market Size

4.1.4 Product Developers

4.2 Self-Healing Nanocoatings for Anti-Corrosion

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 Market Assessment

4.2.3 Applications Map

4.2.4 Global Market Size

4.2.5 Product Developers



5 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS FOR ANTI-CORROSION NANOCOATINGS, BY END USER MARKET

5.1 Aviation and Aerospace

5.1.1 Market Drivers and Trends

5.1.2 Applications

5.1.3 Anti-Corrosion Aerospace Nanocoatings

5.1.4 Global Market Size

5.1.4.1 Nanocoatings Opportunity

5.1.4.2 Global Revenues 2010-2030

5.1.5 Companies

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Marine

5.4 Military and Defence

5.5 Oil and Gas



6 NANOCOATINGS COMPANIES



7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

7.1 Aims and Objectives of the Study

7.2 Market Definition

7.2.1 Properties of Nanomaterials

7.2.2 Categorization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6h767

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900