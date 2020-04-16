To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300

















16 April 2020







Company Announcement number 27/2020

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of RD Cibor6®, FlexKort® and RD Euribor3®





Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on SDRO’s for the refinancing of RD Cibor6®, FlexKort® and RD Euribor3® as of 1 July 2020. The auctions will be held on 26 - 27 May 2020.

Realkredit Danmark will open two 4-year mortgage covered bonds (SDROs) without an interest rate floor to put on the auctions for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® and FlexKort®, respectively. The bonds will be used for new loan offers at a later stage. At the auctions, investors make their bids on the spread to CIBOR 6M and CITA 6M, respectively.

The characteristics of the new bonds are listed in the appendix. The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

For the refinancing of RD Euribor3® the existing bond, DK0004612371, will be put on the auction. The bond will continue to be used for new loan offers after the refinancing. At the auction, investors are expected to make their bids on the bond price.

The terms and conditions as well as the preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The final amounts to be auctioned will be announced early May.









The Executive Board





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments