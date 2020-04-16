Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Clothing Industry in Mozambique 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the Clothing Sector in Mozambique and includes country information and research into major players, the state of the industry and the factors that influence it. There are profiles of nine companies including South African companies operating in Mozambique such as Mr. Price, Woolworths and Pepkor, major local manufacturers such as Moztex and Mozambique Holdings, and retailer Grupo Intermoda.



The Clothing Industry in Mozambique

Mozambique presents mixed opportunities for those looking to enter the clothing sector. While the outlook for clothing retailers over the next decade or more looks promising, given expected economic growth on the back of new gas finds, things are less certain for clothing manufacturers struggling to compete against a flood of imports of new and second-hand clothing as well as challenges such as expensive electricity and a challenging labour environment. While the country has a large number of retailers the informal and formal sectors, there are only a handful of manufacturers, most of whom use imported textiles to produce finished products.



High Cost

The sector faces a number of challenges including rising wages, electricity, water and transport costs and long delivery times. Manufacturers rely on imported textiles because of the shortage of quality local cotton. Challenges to retailers are lack of disposable income and competition from second-hand clothing and illegal clothing imports. A significant amount of used clothing is sold informally in markets. A key challenge in the clothing sector is the exclusion of small- and medium-sized manufacturers as well as the informal sector.



Government Support

Mozambique has significant trade imbalance when it comes to clothing and textiles. In a bid to revitalise clothing manufacturing, the government has proposed creating the special economic zone of Chimoio, in Manica province, and South African companies linked to the textile sector have shown some interest.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Country Information

2.1. Geographic Position



3. Description of the Industry

3.1. Industry Value Chain



4. Size of the Industry



5. State of the Industry

5.1. Local

5.1.1 Regulations

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Government Support

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.4. Labour

6.5. Illegal Clothing Imports

6.6. Marketing



7. Competition

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations



11. References

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Company Profiles



Edcon Ltd.

Grupo Intermoda Ltda

Judy's Pride Fashions (Pty) Ltd.

Mozambique Holdings Ltda

Moztex S.A.

Mr. Price Group Ltd.

Nova Texmoque Ltda

Pepkor Holdings Ltd.

Woolworths (Pty) Ltd.

