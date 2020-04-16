New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market: Focus on Mapping, Type, Platform, and End User – Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885395/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the trends in the global SLAM technology market across different regions?

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period 2020-2030?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global SLAM technology market?

• What was the total revenue generated in the global SLAM technology market in 2019, and what are the estimated values for the period 2020-2030?

• Which SLAM technology mapping (2D SLAM and 3D SLAM) is expected to dominate the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period 2020-2030?

• Which SLAM technology platform (robot, UAV, autonomous vehicle, and augmented reality) is expected to dominate the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period 2020-2030?

• Which SLAM technology end user (commercial, household, manufacturing and logistics, and military) is expected to dominate the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period 2020-2030?

• What was the total revenue generated by the global SLAM technology market across different regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2030?

• Which are the key players in the global SLAM technology market, and what are the new strategies adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the SLAM technology companies foresee in the next five years?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the SLAM technology market?



Global SLAM Technology Market Forecast, 2020-2030



The SLAM technology industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 49.41% on the basis of revenue during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. Europe dominated the global SLAM market with a share of 37% in 2019. North America, including the major countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is another prominent region for the SLAM technology market.



The SLAM technology market is currently witnessing a high growth rate owing to the growing usage for the SLAM technology for augmented reality (AR) applications, rise of new digital technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence, and rising demand for service robot for domestic applications.



However, technical complexities in the implementation of SLAM act as major challenges for the market. The increase in the demand for autonomous drones for BVLOS operations and emergence of self-driven vehicles are expected to create viable opportunities for the global SLAM technology market.



Expert Quote



"The increasing demand for robots and drones with higher level of autonomy in different commercial application in future is anticipated to help in fueling the market for the SLAM technology.”



Scope of the Global SLAM Technology Market



The SLAM technology market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of by type, platform, mapping, and end user, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the SLAM technology market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among other aspects.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global SLAM Technology Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different platforms, which includes robots, UAVs, autonomous vehicles and, augmented reality, wherein the SLAM technology is used.



The SLAM technology market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions by country is also provided.



Key Companies in the Global SLAM Technology Industry



The key market players in the global SLAM technology market include Amazon Robotics, Clearpath Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Locus Robotics, Mobile Industrial Robots, NavVis, Omron Adept, SMP Robotics, SLAMCore, Wikitude, Dibotics, Gestalt Gmbh, and VisionRobotics.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

