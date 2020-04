Downing TWO VCT plc

LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55

Dividend Declaration

16 April 2020

The Board of Downing TWO VCT plc announces the declaration of dividends of 2.0p per G Share and 7.5p per K Share (being the first dividend paid by the K Shares) to be paid on 19 May 2020, to Shareholders on the register as at 24 April 2020.