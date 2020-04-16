Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Agri-Business Sector in Mozambique 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the Agri-business Sector in Mozambique describes the state and size of the sector and influencing factors and trade information with details on sub-sectors such as maize, cassava, rice, nuts, cotton, coffee sugar, dairy, tobacco, and livestock, among others.



There are profiles of 13 companies in the sector including major tobacco companies British American Tobacco, Emperor Tobacco, and Mozambique Leaf Tobacco. Profiles of Agri companies include Olam Mozambique, diversified group Mozambique Holdings Companhia Agricola JFS and Guernsey-domiciled Agriterra.



The Agri-Business Sector in Mozambique

The majority of Mozambique's agricultural sector is made up of subsistence farming, mostly on small family farms, and commercial agriculture is limited. Maize and cassava, the main food staples, are grown by 80% of all Mozambican smallholder farmers and cover over a third of cultivated land. The commercial farming sector is dominated by large farms producing sugar, soybeans, bananas, rice, vegetables, nuts, cotton, tobacco and more recently macadamia nuts. Poultry farming has also grown. While poor infrastructure and telecommunications have long constrained growth in the sector, some crop yields have begun to improve.



Challenges

The sector faces several challenges including poor road infrastructure, rudimentary farming techniques and reliance on rain and difficulty accessing credit and markets. Cyclones which were estimated to have destroyed 500,000 hectares of crops in central Mozambique, affected agricultural production, and maize production was expected to have fallen by more than 15% in 2019.



Investment in the Sector

Despite the challenges, there has been some investment including in organic sugar processing plant, a new white sugar refinery, construction of a chicken breeding and egg-laying unit, cooking oil refinery and various processing plants. Olam Mozambique in 2018 relaunched its production of seed cotton in the districts of Morrumbala and Derre, in the province of Zambzia, after the plant was shut for three years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Country Information

2.1. Geographic Position



3. Description of the Industry

3.1. Industry Value Chain



4. Size of the Industry



5. State of the Industry

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Corporate Actions

5.1.2. Regulations

5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Government Support

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.4. Foreign Aid

6.5. Environmental Concerns

6.6. Labour

6.7. Marketing



7. Competition

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations



11. References

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Company Profiles



Agriterra Ltd

Citrum - Citrinos do Umbeluzi S.A.

Companhia Agricola JFS SARL

Companhia de Sena S.A.R.L.

Condor Nuts Ltda

Frutas Libombos Ltda

Maragra Acucar S.A.

Meadow Mozambique Ltda

Mozambique Holdings Ltda

Mozfoods S.A.

Olam Mozambique Ltda

Plexus Mozambique Ltda

Rift Valley Corporation Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzljh6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900