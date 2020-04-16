Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Agri-Business Sector in Mozambique 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the Agri-business Sector in Mozambique describes the state and size of the sector and influencing factors and trade information with details on sub-sectors such as maize, cassava, rice, nuts, cotton, coffee sugar, dairy, tobacco, and livestock, among others.
There are profiles of 13 companies in the sector including major tobacco companies British American Tobacco, Emperor Tobacco, and Mozambique Leaf Tobacco. Profiles of Agri companies include Olam Mozambique, diversified group Mozambique Holdings Companhia Agricola JFS and Guernsey-domiciled Agriterra.
The Agri-Business Sector in Mozambique
The majority of Mozambique's agricultural sector is made up of subsistence farming, mostly on small family farms, and commercial agriculture is limited. Maize and cassava, the main food staples, are grown by 80% of all Mozambican smallholder farmers and cover over a third of cultivated land. The commercial farming sector is dominated by large farms producing sugar, soybeans, bananas, rice, vegetables, nuts, cotton, tobacco and more recently macadamia nuts. Poultry farming has also grown. While poor infrastructure and telecommunications have long constrained growth in the sector, some crop yields have begun to improve.
Challenges
The sector faces several challenges including poor road infrastructure, rudimentary farming techniques and reliance on rain and difficulty accessing credit and markets. Cyclones which were estimated to have destroyed 500,000 hectares of crops in central Mozambique, affected agricultural production, and maize production was expected to have fallen by more than 15% in 2019.
Investment in the Sector
Despite the challenges, there has been some investment including in organic sugar processing plant, a new white sugar refinery, construction of a chicken breeding and egg-laying unit, cooking oil refinery and various processing plants. Olam Mozambique in 2018 relaunched its production of seed cotton in the districts of Morrumbala and Derre, in the province of Zambzia, after the plant was shut for three years.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Country Information
2.1. Geographic Position
3. Description of the Industry
3.1. Industry Value Chain
4. Size of the Industry
5. State of the Industry
5.1. Local
5.1.1. Corporate Actions
5.1.2. Regulations
5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
5.2. Continental
5.3. International
6. Influencing Factors
6.1. Government Support
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.4. Foreign Aid
6.5. Environmental Concerns
6.6. Labour
6.7. Marketing
7. Competition
7.1. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT Analysis
9. Outlook
10. Industry Associations
11. References
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzljh6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: