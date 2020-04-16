Denver, Colorado, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



APRIL 16, 2020, Denver, CO - Turbine Labs, the AI-powered software and managed-services platform that helps organizations and decision-makers better understand their world, announced a data integration and collaboration with Tableau to support the massive amount of COVID-19-related data. Tableau built the COVID-19 Data Hub to help academics, public health experts, data scientists, and other organizations stay informed and make data-driven decisions related to the pandemic.

Turbine Labs is participating in the effort by providing the Tableau community high-quality news coverage and data enrichments across dozens of categories that can be used as a standalone analysis tool or in combination with other data partners, including the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others. Tableau and the participating data partners are providing access to both the visualizations as well as the data sources to the public at no charge.



Turbine Lab’s custom visualization serves as a resource to show the volume of articles by topic each day with the option to filter by keyword or to drill down on topics that are of interest or importance to effectively cut through the intensified “noise” of the media to better identify content and topics that are trending and relevant within the news cycle.



Using data from the COVID-19 Data Set allows journalists, researchers and other covering or monitoring COVID-19 to be able to:

Analyze daily breaking news and identify trends, including how stories develop over time through earned media Identify and group keywords and phrases using machine learning Understand the timelines and trends, including the development and end of trending stories frequently used by media outlets covering the pandemic. Understand the total coverage of each story and analyze for an entire newsroom See where there is a deficiency or need in coverage, like public health needs, and base editorial direction based on trends Visual representation of coronavirus through different topic and content lenses

“Since we began tracking the COVID-19 topic in January, it became readily apparent that the sheer volume of content, misinformation, and noise was going to present a substantial challenge for those trying to make informed decisions around the scale and impact of the pandemic,” said Leigh Fatzinger, Founder and CEO of Turbine Labs. “So when Tableau approached us about offering our AI-powered news enrichment and metadata feed into their COVID-19 data hub, the decision was easy. We’re honored and excited to see how the Tableau community uses the data from Turbine Labs and the other partners to have a positive impact on the fight against the novel coronavirus,” he said.

The COVID-19 Data Set is available now and is in addition to the Daily Executive COVID-19 Briefing that Turbine Labs sends out at no charge to the public six days a week.





