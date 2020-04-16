PLEASANTON, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed , the workforce upskilling platform, has appointed Janice Robinson Burns in a new role as Chief Career Experience Officer.



Burns will be focused on advising talent and business leaders on upskilling and career development strategies, and working with Degreed’s executive, design and product management teams on product enhancements. The appointment comes during a volatile and uncertain time for both organizations and workers, making it especially timely and targeted to help business leaders make the most of their existing talent.

Burns will use her extensive experience as an executive in HR, learning, product management and as a career thought-leader (spanning over 30 years) to become a strategic advisor for the Degreed community.

“The Degreed team is thrilled to have Janice on-board to advise our clients during a period when her insights and experience will be invaluable,” said Degreed CEO, Chris McCarthy. “She offers a fresh perspective and deep experience in implementing and optimizing the Degreed platform, and in transforming the way business leaders develop their workforce and people.”

On her new role, Burns said, “It is not business-as-usual for many HR, talent and learning leaders, so I am proud to be serving in this newly created role of Chief Career Experience Officer at Degreed. This role ties strongly with my passion and purpose, to have a meaningful impact on educational inclusion and career enablement. I will be working tirelessly to help organizations navigate an uncertain time. It’s important now more than ever executives invest in and make the most of their human capital who can be readily mobilized to implement strategy, fulfil business needs and mitigate future risks. Linking learning and upskilling to career opportunities is the only way for organizations to provide their people with the long-term economic safety needed to persevere now and succeed in the future.”

Burns’ appointment is the latest in a line of key Degreed hires from organizations like LinkedIn, Oracle, Skillsoft, Mercer, and Willis Towers Watson, as Degreed prepares for the next phase of growth and more effectively helping clients navigate the future.

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We integrate and curate all the resources people use to learn — including learning management systems and millions of courses, videos, articles, books, and podcasts. Then we use behavioral and data science to analyze everyone's skills, and to automatically personalize development based on their jobs, strengths, and goals. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

