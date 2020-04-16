MAHWAH, N.J., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced today that a major global bank has purchased additional Radware DDoS attack mitigation solutions in a multi-million dollar deal to protect the increased capacity within its largest data centers. The expansion will help the bank manage the significant increase in traffic and increased security requirements necessary to support a pivot to a remote workforce, which it is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



The bank’s security team, a long-standing Radware customer, identified the need to increase its capacity for legitimate traffic when it shifted to a workforce. Remote access is now a critical service for the productivity of the entire business and as such must be better protected against attacks that will risk the availability of the remote workforce infrastructure. Radware’s team quickly mobilized to increase the capacity on the licenses for existing inline assets by 100 percent.

“We’re working closely with large enterprises like banks to meet the changing dynamics of their business and support the availability of their work from home initiatives even under attacks,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware Chief Executive Officer. “This customer quickly recognized that its technology needed to adapt to the internal and external shifts it is facing, including a larger remote workforce and increases in digital payment processing, and our technology was deployed quickly and effectively to protect these servcies.”

Radware's DefensePro attack mitigation solutions are built to overcome both the complexity and scale of today's sophisticated IoT-based botnets and other threats to data centers. It relies on first-in-class behavioral-based algorithms to protect from known DNS attacks in the most cost effective way and provides in-the-box, patented SSL attack mitigation that provides the lowest latency, most efficient SSL attack protection with the widest coverage from SSL-based DDoS attacks, including DNS and SSL attacks.





