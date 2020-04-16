Selbyville, Delaware, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on PPE for infection control market which estimates the global market valuation for PPE for infection control will cross US$ 17 billion by 2026. Increasing surgical procedures and awareness about personal safety for infectious diseases will escalate the market growth.

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases affecting human health will provide lucrative growth opportunities to the PPE for infection control market. Rapidly growing number of patients is resulting to shortage of personal protective equipment. Various organizations are focused on collaborations to manage increasing demand for this equipment. Thus, growing demand for personal protective equipment for infectious disease treatment procedures and continuous efforts by healthcare organizations to cope with it will augment the market growth over forecast period.

Growing importance of safety at workplaces coupled with stringent regulatory policies for safety standards will offer growth opportunities for personal protective equipment. Manufacturing industries along with service organizations such as hospitals and research laboratories in healthcare sector are regulated by various authorities. Various regulatory authorities have specified safety standards during operations among these industries. Thus, standard operating protocol designed for safety and security infections at workplaces, thus favoring business growth. However, time constraint and complexity in manufacturing of PPE may hamper industry growth.

Hand and arm personal protective equipment market was valued over USD 4.2 million in 2019. Growing use of hand and arm protection in medical and research industry due to increasing risk of infection will augment demand for personal protective equipment. Furthermore, skin disorders owing to its direct contact to hazardous pathogens and radioactive materials will further impact the segmental growth.

Disposable personal protective equipment market constitutes over 74% revenue share in 2019 and is expected to witness momentous growth during the analysis timeframe. Disposable personal protective equipment reduces risk of infection as it is disposed once used. Owing to its ability to minimize risk of infection the segment will foresee robust market growth during projected period.

Research and diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to witness substantial growth in 2020. Increasing research and development activities to provide advanced solutions for diagnosis and treatment will create huge demand for protective equipment. Moreover, incidence of COVID-19 has resulted into high demand for personal protective equipment in diagnostic laboratories for better functioning and security. Thus, rising research and development activities with increasing diagnostic procedures during pandemic conditions will augment the market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages with 318 market data tables & 28 figures & charts from the report, “Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

U.S. PPE for infection control market constituted for more than 90% share of the North America in 2019. Growing development activities coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure will result into exponential market growth in the region. With COVID-19 outbreak, various firms are undertaking development activities to provide effective solutions to control the infection transmission that will enhance market potential for PPE manufacturing organizations in the country. Moreover, exponential growth in number of coronavirus-infected individuals will spike the market growth in the coming years.

Some major findings of the PPE for infection control market report include:

Increasing prevalence of pandemic including COVID-19 disease will drive the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) for infection control market.





Rising importance of personal safety and security at healthcare settings will spur product adoption.





Stringent regulatory framework for safety standards will offer growth potential to personal protective equipment market.





Entry of numerous players will result in boosting the equipment production and hence, augment rapid market expansion.





Major players operating in the PPE for infection control market share include the 3M Company, Honeywell International, Cardinal Health and B. Braun Melsungen AG among other players.

Industry players are implementing various strategies such as product innovations, collaborations and partnerships to gain competitive advantage for business expansion. For instance, in February 2019, Ansell Limited acquired Ringers gloves, leading provider of specialty impact gloves. This acquisition will broaden Ansell’s product portfolio, thereby leading to business expansion.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Personal protective equipment for infection control industry 360° synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Type trends

2.1.4. End-use trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. PPE for Infection Control Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Growing risk of infectious and pandemic diseases including COVID-19

3.3.1.2. Increasing focus on research pertaining to drug and vaccine development

3.3.1.3. Stringent regulatory framework and increasing awareness regarding safety standards at workplace

3.3.1.4. Increasing number of surgical procedures

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.3.2.1. Complexity in manufacturing process

3.3.2.2. High cost of raw materials

3.3.2.3. High price of specialized clothing

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.4.2. By type

3.4.3. By end-use

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. U.S.

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Impact of COVID-19, by 10 major markets

3.6.1.1. U.S.

3.6.1.2. Italy

3.6.1.3. Spain

3.6.1.4. China

3.6.1.5. Germany

3.6.1.6. France

3.6.1.7. UK

3.6.1.8. Japan

3.6.1.9. India

3.6.1.10. Canada

3.6.2. Impact of COVID-19 on industry segments, by 10 major markets (2020)

3.6.2.1. Hand and arm protection equipment

3.6.2.2. Protective clothing

3.6.2.3. Face protection equipment

3.6.3. Impact of COVID-19 on industry value chain

3.6.3.1. Research and development

3.6.3.2. Manufacturing

3.6.3.3. Marketing

3.6.3.4. Supply

3.6.4. Impact of COVID-19 on industry competition

3.6.4.1. Strategy

3.6.4.2. Distribution network

3.6.4.3. Product portfolio

3.6.4.4. Business growth

3.7. Porter’s analysis

3.8. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.8.1. Company matrix analysis, 2018

3.9. PESTEL analysis

