This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of over-the-top (OTT) communication services. The report:

identifies which communications apps are used the most in Sub-Saharan Africa

highlights the pockets of growth that remain in the OTT communication market

identifies which features are used the most on communication apps

discusses the ways in which consumers balance their use of OTT communications with that of traditional services

identifies consumers' preferred channels for communicating with brands

Survey Data Coverage



The research was conducted between August and September 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population Sub-Saharan Africa. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Which OTT communication and paid-for online video apps are used the most in Sub-Saharan Africa?

Where is there potential for growth in the OTT communication space?

Which OTT communication app features are most-frequently used?

Is there any remaining potential for monetisation by mobile operators?

Which channels do consumers prefer to use to interact with brands?

Countries Covered



Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

