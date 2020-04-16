INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY´S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 – MARCH 31, 2020

SSH Communications Security´s Financial Statement Release January 1 – March 31, 2020, will be published on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at approximately 09.00 EET.



A conference call for Finnish media, investors, and analysts will be held on the same day. The financial statement will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish.



The presentation material (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security´s website (www.ssh.com) after the conference call.



Time: April 23, 2020 at 10.00-11.00 EET

Place: Video call



To join the meeting, please register no later than Wednesday 22th of April at 12.00 by sending an email to esko.anttila@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of April 22.





SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Niklas Nordström

CFO







About SSH.COM

