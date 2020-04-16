GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2020, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2020, and financial outlook for full year 2020.



This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:

Live Teleconference Information :

Dial in number: (855) 766-6521

International dial in number: (262) 912-6157

Conference ID: 3784302 Live Webcast Information :

Visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/juw3z8b3 for the live webcast feed.

A replay of the call can be accessed on Emergent’s website emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”



About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:

Robert G. Burrows

Vice President, Investor Relations

240-631-3280

BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Miko B. Neri

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

240-631-3392

NeriM@ebsi.com



