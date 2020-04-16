Reference is made to Aqua Bio Technology ASA’s stock exchange release on 10 March 2020 regarding the outcome of a legal dispute in Sweden. The Helsingborg District Court ruled that a NOK 12.2 million claim against ABT by the Swedish company Zona Nordic was without merit. Zona Nordic has not appealed the judgment, hence the District Court’s decision is final.

The District Court found that ABT had violated a delivery commitment in 2015. However, the NOK 12.2 million claim was deemed unsubstantiated. The court set the compensation to be paid by ABT at approximately NOK 350,000, while also finding that Zona Nordic shall compensate 50 per cent of ABT's legal costs, representing a payment to ABT of approximately NOK 600,000.

