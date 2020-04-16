Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation Landscape of Protein Alternatives in the F&B industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rise in demand for high-quality protein is driving up livestock production, which can lead to increased pressures in land and water use, possible resource scarcity and even increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Red meat, being a popular choice of protein can potentially cause health issues on regular consumption. In addition, there is a growing interest in healthier food choices of consumers across the globe. These have led to the growing interest for alternative protein sources, such as plant-based, microbial-based and edible insects. These commonly referred to as eco-friendly' protein sources, are being touted as viable solutions to current animal proteins and over-farming. These alternative protein sources also serve to fulfil religious and ethical considerations. It is also important to achieve a balance of multiple protein sources to ensure optimum nutrition.



It is also realized that while there is a wide range of alternative proteins being researched, challenges related to taste, texture and palatability still need to be overcome, especially for newer alternatives based on insects and cell culture.



This research report discusses the recent developments in alternative proteins that are being considered as viable alternatives for animal proteins sources.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Need for Alternative Proteins Driven by Changing Consumer Requirements



2.0 Introduction to Alternative Sources of Protein

2.1 Alternative Proteins Produced from Plants, Algae and Insects Poised to Replace Animal Derived Proteins

2.2 Alternative Proteins are Categorized Based on the Starting Sources Used for Extraction

2.3 Variation in Yield and Purity are Key Challenges that Hinder Widespread Adoption



3.0 Technology Review-Plant-based Proteins

3.1 Plant Proteins are Isolated Using Wet and Dry Extraction Processes

3.2 Plant Protein-based Products Developed Using Wide Range of Sources

3.3 Soy and Pea Protein are Key Sources of Plant Proteins Used for Product Development

3.4 Wheat is Also Gaining Prominence as a Raw Material of Choice

3.5 Stakeholders Developing Proprietary Processes for Protein Extraction

3.6 Stakeholders are Also Developing Isolates with Wide Application Potential

3.7 Plant Proteins are Being Considered for Use in Beverages



4.0 Technology Review-Insect-based Proteins

4.1 Insect Proteins Have a Similar Flavor Profile to Animal Proteins

4.2 Insect Protein Powders Being Used for Baking

4.3 Insect Proteins for Use in Sports Nutrition and Energy Bars

4.4 Insect Proteins for Use in Animal Feed and Food & Beverage Applications



5.0 Technology Review-Cultured/ Lab-Grown Meat

5.1 Laboratory Cultured Proteins can be Tailored as per End-User Requirements

5.2 Lab-grown Meat for Food & Beverage Applications

5.3 Cultured Meat Developed Using Stem Cells

5.4 Companies Developing Cultured Meat Without Genetic Modification are Witnessed



6.0 Technology Review-Microbial-based Proteins

6.1 Algae Proteins Lead in R&D in Microbial Proteins

6.2 Microbial Proteins for Snacks, Bakery & Beverage Applications

6.3 Microbial Proteins for Food & Beverage Applications

6.4 Microbial Proteins for Food Product Development

6.5 Microbial Proteins for Use as Ingredients



7.0 Innovation Indicators

7.1 China Emerging as a Leader in Patent Filing

7.2 Global Patenting Activity for Plant Proteins is set to Shift Towards the European Region

7.3 Asia-Pacific Leads in Patenting Activity for Insect Proteins

7.4 China Leads the Market in Terms of IP for Microbial based Proteins

7.5 Lab-Grown Meat will Experience a Steady Increase in Patenting Trends from 2020-2021

7.6 Venture Capitalists Active on Funding Start-Ups

7.7 Partnerships and Joint Ventures Witnessed Across the Globe



8.0 Analyst's Viewpoint: Growth Opportunities

8.1 Growth Opportunities of Alternative Proteins Lies in Dairy and Savory Application Areas



9.0 Key Contacts

9.1 Select List of Industry Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy4l1i

