The "Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2024" report provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure, product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and innovative packaging ideas. In addition, the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hand sanitizer market analysis include product segments, end-user segment, and geographic landscapes.

The hand sanitizer market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Gel
  • Foam
  • Spray
  • Wipes

By End-user

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Institutional

By Geographic Landscape

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

This study identifies the introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving hand sanitizer market growth during the next few years. The introduction of new products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The hand sanitizer market covers the following areas:

  • Hand Sanitizer Market sizing
  • Hand Sanitizer Market forecast
  • Hand Sanitizer Market industry analysis

The report recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global hand sanitizer market: 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said:"The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of new products."

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Gel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Foam - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Spray - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Wipe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Institutional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
  • GOJO Industries Inc.
  • L Brands Inc.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
  • The Clorox Co.
  • Unilever Group
  • Vi-Jon Inc.

