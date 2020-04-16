Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2024" report provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure, product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and innovative packaging ideas. In addition, the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The hand sanitizer market analysis include product segments, end-user segment, and geographic landscapes.



The hand sanitizer market is segmented as below:



By Product

Gel

Foam

Spray

Wipes

By End-user

Commercial

Residential

Institutional

By Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

This study identifies the introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving hand sanitizer market growth during the next few years. The introduction of new products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The hand sanitizer market covers the following areas:

Hand Sanitizer Market sizing

Hand Sanitizer Market forecast

Hand Sanitizer Market industry analysis

The report recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global hand sanitizer market: 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said:"The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of new products."



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Gel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foam - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spray - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wipe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Institutional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

GOJO Industries Inc.

L Brands Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

Unilever Group

Vi-Jon Inc.

