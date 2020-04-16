Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electronics Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Earlier to the COVID-19 pandemic, a modest growth rate in the electronics market was witnessed globally. After the pandemic, the global electronics industry has faced a dual impact.



The production facilities of the electronics parts have been halted owing to the logistics slowdown and unavailability of the workforce across the globe. On the other hand, various e-commerce companies all across the globe have discontinued the delivery of non-essential items (including most of the electronics products), which is affecting the electronics industry.



The report analyzes the global electronics industry on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is classified into DRAM, SSD, MCP, processor, image sensor, and others. Based on the application the market is analyzed on the basis of automotive, communication equipment, enterprise system, industrial, and personal electronics. Personal electronics segment is expected to be most affected due to coronavirus pandemic.



Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. China has been hit hard by this spread of the virus as the country is an epicenter of the COVID-19. Not only China, several major economies including the US, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, and India are also affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and so is their electronic industry. Research by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai) found that two-thirds of US businesses operating in China expect demand to be lower as a result of COVID-19 due to lack of sufficient staff. The shutdown of retail shops and showrooms of major brands, supermarkets, and hypermarkets for a definite period of time is further anticipated to affect the sales of various electronics products.



Apart from this, COVID-19 has also disrupted the global supply chain of major electronic brands. China is the largest producer and exporter of various electronics input supplies that are essentially used to produce finished electronic goods. The ongoing production halt in China has forced the other electronic manufacturers based in the US and Europe to hold the production of the finished goods on a temporary basis, which in turn leading to the gap in the demand and supply of the electronic products.



Some of the major companies in the electronics companies to get affected due to COVID-19 include Apple Inc., Canon Inc., GoPro Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nikon Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and several others.



The market players are taking the necessary steps in order to reduce the adverse impact of this crisis. For instance, Apple Inc. delayed the launch of the iPhone 9 due to this pandemic outbreak in China. The company also announced that it would not meet previously announced sales projections for the first quarter. Both Hyundai and Nissan have announced production suspension in the South Korean plant due to the delay of the electronics parts.



The report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the global electronics industry.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global electronics industry.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global electronics industry.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Overview and Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

1.4.1. Key Findings

1.4.2. Recommendations

1.4.3. Conclusion

1.5. Government Support/Bailout Packages for the Electronics Industry

1.6. Supply & Demand Analysis



2. Historical Market Overview

2.1. Historical Market Growth Estimation in Electronics Industry Excluding COVID-19 Pandemic

2.2. Deviations in the Electronics Industry Growth Rate Due to COVID-19 Pandemic



3. Market Segmentation

3.1. By Product

3.1.1. DRAM

3.1.2. SSD

3.1.3. MCP

3.1.4. Processor

3.1.5. Image Sensor

3.1.6. Others



4. By Application

4.1.1. Automotive

4.1.2. Communication Equipment

4.1.3. Enterprise System

4.1.4. Industrial

4.1.5. Personal Electronics



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Companies Covered

6.1. Apple Inc.

6.2. Canon Inc.

6.3. GoPro Inc.

6.4. Hitachi Ltd.

6.5. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.6. LG Electronics Inc.

6.7. Nikon Corp.

6.8. Panasonic Corp.

6.9. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.10. Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

6.11. Sony Corp.

6.12. Toshiba Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbe0oz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900