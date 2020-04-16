Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of COVID 19 on E-commerce Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The factors which drive the growth of the e-commerce market before the COVID-19 pandemic include strong and steady growth of internet users and rising awareness related to online shopping, increasing online launching of products, low price due to bulk purchase and so on. In addition, an increasing number of exclusive products in the market and lower prices of goods due to the direct distribution channel and economies of scale further contribute to the growth of the global e-commerce market.



Moreover, after the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and staying home is further expected to push the consumers towards online shopping. However, uncertain consumer demand and supply chain issues can affect the e-commerce industry. The COVID-19 pandemic issue can also affect big merchants such as Walmart, which are experiencing a drop in casual shopping, supply chain disruption, and an increase in purchases of essential toiletries, groceries, and other products.



The global e-commerce industry report is segmented based products including electronics, healthcare beauty & personal care and others. The outbreak of COVID-19 had an impact on these segments due to the uncertainty in the supply chain and consumer demand across the globe. E-commerce supply chains are mainly strained by COVID-19 as well as factory closures in China, the US, and other countries.



The most affected industry segment due to the COVID-19 outbreak is the electronics products as China accounted for most cases of COVID-19 and as per the International Trade Union Federation (ITUF), the country is the largest producer of the electronic and its parts globally. A considerable amount of China's imports is encompassed of electronic parts that are assembled into finished products, such as consumer electronic products and computers, and then exported. However, due to the factory shut down electronics products supply chain are now close that further impacts the electronics e-commerce industry.



The e-commerce in various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world are impacted by the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The countries in which most of the cases recorded include Italy, Spain, France, and Germany in Europe and China in Asia-Pacific. China's giant e-commerce service provider Alibaba has struggled to sustain growth rates during an economic slowdown in its domestic market and faced with the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.



Key companies getting affected in the market include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., Qoo10 Pte. Ltd., JD.com, Walmart Inc., Shopify, Rakuten Group, and eBay Inc., and others. For instance, Amazon made some heavy investments in one-day shipping that aren't compensating off quite yet. In 2019, its net income fell by 26% and shipping costs rose by 46%. The coronavirus pandemic affects Amazon's profits throughout the first half of 2020.



