Hamilton, Bermuda, April 16, 2020 – Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the second half and full year ended December 31, 2019.
“We made substantial progress with our intranasal betahistine development programs in 2019,” stated Thomas Meyer, Auris Medical’s founder, Chairman and CEO. “We extended our patent coverage both in the US and the EU to 2038, initiated our Phase 2 trial with AM-125 in acute peripheral vertigo and obtained positive interim results from our Phase 1b trial with AM-201 in antipsychotic-induced weight gain. We expect to receive top-line data from the completed AM-201 trial in early May and interim data from the AM-125 trial in the third quarter, provided that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. As for our late-stage programs in tinnitus and hearing loss, we’ve positioned them for partnering by setting up a dedicated subsidiary, Zilentin Ltd.”
Development Program Updates
AM-125 for Treatment of Acute Peripheral Vertigo
AM-201 for Prevention of Antipsychotic-Induced Weight Gain and Somnolence
Other developments related to betahistine
Keyzilen® / AM-101 for Treatment of Acute Inner Ear Tinnitus
·Received FDA and EMA guidance for Keyzilen® late-stage clinical development program. The Company received feedback from the FDA and EMA regarding the design of a new Phase 2/3 trial for the Keyzilen® program. Both agencies supported the use of the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI) questionnaire as the primary efficacy outcome measure. The TFI captures the impact of tinnitus on the patient’s day-to-day functioning. Furthermore, the two agencies agreed on a less frequent collection of patient-reported tinnitus loudness than in the previous Keyzilen® trials, where daily ratings had turned out to be problematic. The FDA considers the improvement in tinnitus loudness as a co-primary efficacy endpoint, whereas the EMA endorsed it as a secondary efficacy endpoint. In addition, the two agencies endorsed the planned sample size for the trial.
Other developments related to tinnitus
Corporate Developments
Second Half 2019 Financial Results
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
The Company expects its total cash need in 2020 to be in the range of CHF 7.5 to 10.0 million for expected total operating expenses of CHF 3.5 to 4.5 million and expected capitalized research and development expenses of CHF 4.0 to 5.5 million.
Conference Call & Webcast Information
About Auris Medical
Auris Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and CNS disorders. The company is focused on the development of intranasal betahistine for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125) and for the prevention of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (AM-201). These projects have gone through two Phase 1 trials and moved into proof-of-concept studies in 2019. In addition Auris Medical has two Phase 3 programs under development: Sonsuvi® (AM-111) for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen® (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EARS.”
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Auris Medical’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the delays and other impacts on Auris Medical’s business and clinical trials that may be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Auris Medical’s need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the ability to pursue strategic partnering and non-dilutive funding for its Phase 3 programs, the results of Auris Medical’s review of strategic options and the outcome of any action taken as a result of such review, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Auris Medical’s product candidates, the clinical utility of Auris Medical’s product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Auris Medical’s intellectual property position and Auris Medical’s financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Auris Medical’s capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Auris Medical’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in Auris Medical's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Auris Medical or to persons acting on behalf of Auris Medical are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Auris Medical does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.
AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss
For the Six and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in CHF)
|SIX MONTHS
ENDED DECEMBER 31
|TWELVE MONTHS
ENDED DECEMBER 31
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Research and development
|(2,020,990)
|(1,731,968)
|(3,325,281)
|(6,689,589)
|General and administrative
|(1,130,596)
|(1,805,113)
|(3,933,863)
|(4,264,534)
|Operating loss
|(3,151,586)
|(3,537,081)
|(7,259,144)
|(10,954,123)
|Interest income
|17,882
|—
|17,882
|—
|Interest expense
|(3,367)
|(214,020)
|(28,628)
|(1,070,177)
|Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss), net
|44,548
|(73,956)
|(219,573)
|(139,870)
|Revaluation gain / (loss) from derivative financial instruments
|132,480
|(2,557,887)
|663,725
|1,350,071
|Transaction costs
|—
|(108,809)
|—
|(520,125)
|Loss before tax
|(2,960,043)
|(6,491,753)
|(6,825,738)
|(11,334,224)
|Income tax gain/(loss)
|(67,557)
|(179,630)
|193,837
|(162,177)
|Net loss attributable to owners of the Company
|(3,027,600)
|(6,671,383)
|(6,631,901)
|(11,496,401)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss):
|Items that will never be reclassified to
profit or loss
|Remeasurement of defined benefit liability, net of taxes = CHF 0
|43,356
|192,090
|(72,010)
|1,277,192
|Items that are or may be reclassified to
profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation differences, net of taxes = CHF 0
|9,780
|8,065
|16,446
|(10,964)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|53,136
|200,155
|(55,564)
|1,266,228
|Total comprehensive loss attributable
to owners of the Company
|(2,974,464)
|(6,471,228)
|(6,687,465)
|(10,230,173)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|(0.83)
|(5.17)
|(2.28)
|(14.46)
|Average weighted number of shares outstanding, adjusted for effect of reverse stock split
|3,628,614
|1,289,639
|2,909,056
|795,043
AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in CHF)
|DECEMBER 31,
2019
|DECEMBER 31,
2018
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment
|66,672
|33,895
|Intangible assets
|6,765,613
|3,535,240
|Derivative financial instruments
|—
|226,865
|Other non-current financial receivables
|20,001
|16,001
|Total non-current assets
|6,852,286
|3,812,001
|Current assets
|Other receivables
|335,299
|320,374
|Prepayments
|434,231
|351,283
|Derivative financial instruments
|219,615
|—
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,384,720
|5,393,207
|Total current assets
|2,373,865
|6,064,864
|Total assets
|9,226,151
|9,876,865
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity
|Share capital
|1,650,380
|710,336
|Share premium
|157,191,707
|149,286,723
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|(27,565)
|(44,011)
|Accumulated deficit
|(152,778,389)
|(146,303,398)
|Total shareholders (deficit)/equity attributable to owners of the Company
|6,036,133
|3,649,650
|Non-current liabilities
|Derivative financial instruments
|4,353
|675,328
|Employee benefit liability
|760,447
|648,287
|Deferred tax liabilities
|147,149
|340,986
|Total non-current liabilities
|911,949
|1,664,601
|Current liabilities
|Loan
|—
|1,435,400
|Trade and other payables
|938,247
|1,836,335
|Accrued expenses
|1,339,822
|1,290,879
|Total current liabilities
|2,278,069
|4,562,614
|Total liabilities
|3,190,018
|6,227,215
|Total equity and liabilities
|9,226,151
|9,876,865
1 Does not include capitalized costs related to expenses for the AM-125 program in accordance with IAS38.
