Global banks and asset managers use Altair Panopticon streaming analytics to optimize order executions in their electronic trading operations.

TROY, Mich., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair , (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, announced today a major new release of Panopticon , its comprehensive platform for user-driven monitoring and analysis of real-time trading and market data.



Panopticon now delivers the speed, flexibility, and scalability of a cloud-based solution for data streaming and visualization, further simplifying the deployment and expansion of user-generated content, dashboards, and applications.

Established as an industry leader that supports electronic trading operations in global banks and with asset managers, the enhanced capabilities of Panopticon are also ideally suited to other sectors where real-time monitoring and analysis of high-volume, high-velocity data streams is equally critical. These include operational data analytics applications in manufacturing, logistics, telecoms, oil and gas production, and energy distribution.

“Our clients are some of the most sophisticated users of data analytics systems in the world, and we’ve been working very closely with them to define the platform’s new architecture and capabilities,” said Sam Mahalingam, Altair CTO. “With Panopticon, our clients can examine their time series data down to the millisecond – or below – as well as monitor any number of real-time streaming feeds in actionable ways. It’s a real-time world, and with Panopticon 2020, we are delivering a ‘single pane of glass’ view into the complete application lifecycle in the most scalable cloud-ready streaming analytics platform on the market.”

For the first time, Panopticon enables users to:



Manage and permission content, prepare data sources and create interactive dashboards via a sleek UI delivered through standard web browsers

Seamlessly distribute content across server clusters

Enjoy improved control of dashboards and workbooks

Realize a 100-fold improvement in the speed of integration of Python libraries, using Apache Arrow (a cross-language development platform for in-memory data)

Benefit from faster performance with the time series and tick databases commonly used within capital market firms, including Kx kdb+ and OneTick

Panopticon is available to new and existing customers via Altair’s flexible units-based licensing model. For more information visit https://www.altair.com/panopticon .

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC), and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

