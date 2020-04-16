Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ventilators Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ventilators industry is projecting an exponential growth rate during the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has released a continuous requirement for ventilators; however, the affected countries are facing a challenge with the shortage of ventilators.



Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and the increasing number of ICU beds were among the major factors offering growth to the global ventilators industry. However, there is an enormous demand for ventilators is being stated by every COVID-19 affected country, as the ventilators are most significantly required while dealing with the geriatric population. Though, the industry will see stagnant growth once the outbreak gets over across the globe, as the urgent need for ventilators will get over and the hospitals will have enough ventilators for the other treatment procedures.



The global ventilators industry report is analyzed for a range of ventilators, which includes portable ventilators and intensive care ventilators. Amid these ventilators, the intensive care ventilators are showing great relevance in the treatment of coronavirus. The patients are admitted to the intensive care unit, as coronavirus is rapidly spreading through the air. Therefore, infected patients are required to be kept under full isolation and intensive care units. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for intensive care ventilators across the globe.



In addition, the effect of COVID-19 on the ventilators industry is analyzed from a geographical standpoint, which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific and European countries are majorly impacted nations with the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the demand for ventilators is continuously increasing in particularly these two regions.



The mortalities from coronavirus are continuously increasing in the European countries, including Spain, Italy, France, UK, and the Netherlands. This surge in mortalities is presenting a need for a large number of medical facilities and equipment. Italy has recorded over 5,000 mortalities from coronavirus till March 22, 2020, listing on top in the coronavirus mortality list. The country is facing a crisis in terms of ventilators, amongst which, the doctors are saving ventilators mainly for elderly patients. The local ventilator manufacturers have escalated the production units; however, the scarcity of ventilators is still at its place.



The well-established companies of the global ventilators market and are seeking attention during this outbreak include Medtronic PLC, General Electric Co., Hamilton Medical, Ventec Life Systems, Inc., Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Breas Medical AB. As the demand for ventilators is continuously increasing with the rapidly spreading COVID-19, these ventilator manufacturers have announced the ramping up of capacity, production of ventilators.



Along with these established ventilator manufacturers, several other industry players have planned to blaze a trail in the ventilator industry. These are the world's leading automobile manufacturers, including Ford, Tesla, Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, and Mahindra. These automobile manufacturers have received a green light from the government authorities for the manufacturing of ventilators, which in turn, will help the global economy during this pandemic situation.



The Report Covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of global ventilators Industry.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting global ventilators Industry.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating global ventilators Industry.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Supply & Demand Analysis



3. Industry Overview

3.1. Historical market growth estimation of ventilators industry excluding COVID-19 pandemic effect

3.2. Deviations in the ventilators industry growth rate due to COVID-19 pandemic



4. By Ventilator Type

4.1. Portable Ventilators

4.2. Intensive Care Ventilators



5. Impact of COVID-19 on major economies

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. Japan

5.3.3. India

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Breas Medical AB

6.2. Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

6.3. Ford Motor Co.

6.4. General Electric Co.

6.5. General Motors Co.

6.6. Hamilton Medical

6.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.8. Mahindra Group

6.9. Medtronic PLC

6.10. Tesla, Inc.

6.11. Ventec Life Systems, Inc.



