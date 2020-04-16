LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autovance (a Quorum company TSX-V: QIS), a leading software development company specializing in sales and F&I solutions for auto dealers, announced the release of the first phase of its consumer-facing MyDeal digital retailing solution today.



Autovance Desk is currently used by hundreds of dealers across Canada to transact vehicle sales in their showrooms. The system’s customer-centric, easy to understand worksheets have become the staple upon which many dealers have built their forward thinking sales departments. Today, Autovance has made this functionality available directly to consumers online from anywhere.

MyDeal, the digital retailing extension to Autovance Desk, will allow dealers to share the worksheets they have always used in their showroom with consumers via the Internet on PCs and mobile devices at home, or wherever they may be. The result is a seamless collaborative experience for consumers from the web to the vehicle sale. The initial phase of MyDeal is available to all Autovance Desk dealership customers at no additional charge.

“We’ve always prided ourselves in delivering highly accurate, transaction-ready data to our dealers,” says Rick Johnston, Founder and Vice President of Autovance, “Now we’re giving them the ability to share this information with their customers in real-time. Dealers are forced to find alternative ways to help consumers purchase vehicles right now, and as a result we quickly developed this exciting extension of our popular desking tool to help them work with their customers remotely. And, recognizing the challenging circumstances most of our dealership customers are currently facing, we are offering them the opportunity to take advantage of this phase of MyDeal at no additional cost.”

Autovance plans to continue innovation on the MyDeal app, extending its functionality to allow consumers to get up-to-date pricing, payments and other vehicle sales-related products directly through the dealer’s website.

About Autovance

Founded in 2010, Autovance Technologies, Inc. (Autovance), based in Lethbridge, AB, is the leading web-based desking and F&I menu tool for dealers who want to improve their per-vehicle gross profit, increase their lease penetration, and focus on customer satisfaction. Autovance Desk and Menu provides dealers’ customers a clear set of options so they can make an informed buying decision. Dealer groups and dealers representing 29 brands across Canada have chosen Autovance to help manage the negotiation phase of their sales process. Autovance is wholly-owned by Quorum Information Technologies (Quorum) (TSX-V:QIS). For additional information please go to www.autovance.com .

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships and is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to http://www.quoruminformationsystems.com/ .

