VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI) is pleased to provide an update in regards to its ongoing operations. Further to its news release of April 7, 2020, Digihost will continue its cryptocurrency mining operations, however, the Company has determined that through the leveraging of its existing operations, Digihost has the ability to immediately engage in the importation and eventual manufacturing of medical masks for distribution within North and South America. The Company feels that it has the capacity and as such it is appropriate to contribute to the efforts to address the ongoing shortage of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) in the global response to contain the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.



The Company has reviewed its operational process and is comfortable that it has the capacity and ability to import, manufacture and distribute PPE while the COVID-19 pandemic continues and thereafter, as governments at all levels implement strategic plans to protect their constituents against potential future viral outbreaks.

Michel Amar, CEO, commented, “Our Company is eager to put the availability of our resources to use in combatting the spread of the COVID-19 virus and are happy to assist the global efforts to stop this virus in any way we can. We believe that as a result of COVID-19, a new reality now exists that will require healthcare providers and governments to have adequate PPE inventories and comprehensive strategic plans to protect people in the future against inevitable viral outbreaks. We are pleased to be a part of that effort.”

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth oriented blockchain company. As the result of recent equipment purchases the Company has significantly increased its hashrate from 159PH to 208PH, an increase of 31%. The Company’s operating facility is located in Buffalo, New York, with over 70,000 square feet and a 115,000 KVA outdoor substation under a five-year lease and an option to lease additional facility space totalling 240,000 square feet after 3 years. The Company focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions and blockchain software solutions.

