USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APR-16-2020

Transaction Type:                                       Reverse Transaction

Operation Type:                                          Liquidity Providing

Tender date:                                               APR-16-2020

Time for submission of bids:                         14.00-14.30 (CEST)

Start date:                                                  APR-20-2020

Maturity Date:                                             JUL-13-2020

Duration:                                                    84 days

Offered volume:                                          10.0 bln

Min bid amount:                                          100 mln

Maximum bid amount:                                 4.0 bLn

Max number of bids:                                    10

Lowest Interest supplement:                         0.25 percentage points

Min bid rate:                                                0.33 %

Allocation time:                                           15.00 (CEST) on Tender date


Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on April 16, 2020. Confirmation of
bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se   