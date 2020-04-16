USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APR-16-2020
Transaction Type: Reverse Transaction
Operation Type: Liquidity Providing
Tender date: APR-16-2020
Time for submission of bids: 14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date: APR-20-2020
Maturity Date: JUL-13-2020
Duration: 84 days
Offered volume: 10.0 bln
Min bid amount: 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bLn
Max number of bids: 10
Lowest Interest supplement: 0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate: 0.33 %
Allocation time: 15.00 (CEST) on Tender date
Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on April 16, 2020. Confirmation of
bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: