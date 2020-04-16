Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Biological Sample Handling Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Biological Sample Handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period. The US is the leader in the biological sample handling market attributed to the presence of major life science companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., and rising R&D spending in the region. For instance, total federal R&D funding proposed for Health and Human Services is $24,742 million in 2019.



This funding is provided to various agencies that include the Administration for Children and Families, CDC, FDA, Health Resources and Services Administration, NIH, and Departmental Management. The penetration and rising applications of the biological sample handling in drug discovery and other research such as proteomics and biomarker study are the major factors that are driving the growth of the market in the US.



Moreover, the growing demand for personalized medicine has been creating significant opportunities for the biological sample handling market. Advancement in personalized medicine through genomics including proteomics, and diagnostics has increased the demand for biological sample handling instruments. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are known to identify and develop medicines through these proteomics-based research efforts. The major benefits of these personalized medicines are that they are designed to work for individual patients on the basis of the specific molecular characteristics of their disease along with their genetic makeup stored in sample handling instruments. Hence, the growth in personalized medicine will augment the market growth for biological sample handling.



Further, the remarkable presence of biobanks in the US has contributed significantly to the biological sample handling market. More than 300 million biospecimens are stored in the US in public and private biobanks also known as repositories. These biospecimens include human blood, surgical tissue, and so on, containing genetic material that can be analyzed to identify gene variations associated with human diseases.



Research Methodology



The market study of the US Biological Sample Handling market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity to the reports.



Secondary Sources Include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for biological sample handling companies, storage companies, and other related companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the US Biological Sample Handling market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US Biological Sample Handling market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US Biological Sample Handling market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type

5.1.1. Cold Storage

5.1.2. Room Temperature Storage

5.2. US Biological Sample Handlings Market by Application

5.2.1. Drug Discovery

5.2.2. Forensic Investigation

5.2.3. DNA Extraction

5.2.4. Proteomics and Genomics Studies

5.2.5. Others

5.3. US Biological Sample Handlings Market by Ownership

5.3.1. Commercial

5.3.2. Academic/Research



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Abbott Laboratories

6.2. Becton, Dickinson And Co.

6.3. BioRepository Resources, LLC

6.4. Brooks Automation, Inc.

6.5. Conversant Bio.

6.6. Cryopoint

6.7. Experimental Pathology Laboratories (EPL), Inc.

6.8. Fisher BioServices

6.9. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

6.10. Technidata

6.11. Tescor Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zaywxq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900