Rockville, MD, USA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) added another European chapter as it announced the launch of the RAPS Germany Chapter. The group began its affiliation with RAPS as a local networking group before becoming an official chapter. The addition of the Germany chapter to RAPS’ global network brings the worldwide total to 19 chapters and eight local networking groups.

“In Germany as elsewhere in Europe, RAPS’ presence has been enthusiastically received, linking local regulatory professionals with their peers around the world,” said RAPS’ outgoing executive director, Paul Brooks. “Leaders and volunteers with the RAPS Germany Chapter have been highly committed and involved not only in supporting the local regulatory community, but also actively participating in RAPS’ other European and global activities. The Germany chapter joins others in Switzerland and the Netherlands, along with several local networking groups, adding to RAPS’ growing network in Europe.”

Brooks and chapter leaders, including Chairman Ludger Möller, met during RAPS Convergence in Philadelphia in September 2019 to discuss details of the chapter’s status and official launch. Last month, Brooks and Möller signed a memorandum of understanding, formally establishing the chapter.

“It was always my vision to have a similar community here in Germany as I have experienced during RAPS events I have attended in the US,” said Möller. “Whenever I go to RAPS meetings, whether a chapter meeting or the annual Convergence, it feels like being home. These are the professionals who understand me and who have the same or similar problems to tackle and are willing to offer support. It is like a family.”

The chapter has already held a number of events in Frankfurt and Hannover, and plans additional events in other locations to make them more accessible to professionals throughout Germany. Many chapter members also plan to attend the upcoming 2020 Euro Convergence in Brussels in October. Regulatory professionals in Germany interested in joining the chapter community should visit the chapter homepage.

