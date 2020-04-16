SAN MATEO, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio, the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced it has extended its Series B financing to $15.5 million, co-led by new investor Volcanics Ventures and existing investor a16z, with participation from technology entrepreneurs Isilon Founder Sujal Patel and YY Founding CTO Tony Zhao, and existing investor Seven Seas Partners. This brings the total amount of funding raised to date to $23 million.
“Alluxio represents an extraordinary opportunity for strong growth in the data-driven hybrid and multicloud market. We are excited to partner with Alluxio and see the progress the company has made by establishing strategic partnerships with mega-cloud and compute-focused vendors and accelerating Alluxio’s momentum with enterprise and community adoption around the globe,” said Suyang Zhang, Founding Partner, Volcanics Ventures. “With Alluxio’s hybrid cloud Data Orchestration Platform fully in place and Haoyuan’s leadership, the company is well positioned to continue the strong growth of the business.”
During the past year, Alluxio advanced its technological leadership and commitment to open source with two major releases of its Data Orchestration Platform powering multi-cloud analytics and AI; won numerous industry awards and accolades; unveiled advanced cloud service integrations on Amazon AWS and Google Cloud; and took a leadership role in advancing community-driven open source, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments.
"Alluxio’s vision and data orchestration technology is at the intersection of cloud, AI and data," said Haoyuan (H.Y.), Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio. "Customers across telecommunications, Internet, retail and ecommerce, and financial services are working with us and identifying innovative use cases for leveraging data across frameworks, clouds and storage. We view our strong customer and partner relationships as validating our approach and innovation that enables analytics and AI in hybrid cloud and multi cloud environments.”
Continuing Customer Expansion and New Customer Wins
"With the growing challenge of making data available to analysts and applications in a timely manner, the need for effective data orchestration is a key business requirement,” said Wensheng Wang, Architect of JD.com. “Working with Alluxio has helped us to significantly improve time to insights while keeping control over the cost of our data infrastructure. The use of Alluxio is now a key part of our data architecture and enabling technology for new data applications.”
Industry Leading Technology Innovations for the Alluxio Data Orchestration Platform
Product Accolades and Industry Recognition
Received numerous editorial and readership awards, including:
Expanding Partner Ecosystem
Tweet this: .@Alluxio Expands Funding to $23M #Financing #DataOrchestration https://bit.ly/2XzZ7Un
About Alluxio
Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, or Twitter.
Media Contact:
Beth Winkowski
Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for Alluxio
978-649-7189
beth@alluxio.com
Alluxio, Inc.
San Mateo, California, UNITED STATES
AlluxioLogo_Vertical_Blue (3).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: