RENO, Nev., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosinbomb (OTC:MVRK), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB™ line of extraction presses and technology, is pleased to announce that the company’s Founder & President Ryan Mayer is today’s featured guest on industry-focused podcast network MJBulls.



In Mayer’s discussion with MJBulls’ owner Dan Humiston, the two cover the passion that’s required to produce high quality products in an emerging industry to the challenges and strategies of navigating a business in today’s current environment of uncertainty and confusion.

Mayer was keen to point out that during these stressful times as people are faced with social distancing and self-quarantining, that Rosinbomb extraction presses are helpful in relieving people's stress and anxiety by pressing their own concentrates and CBD including infusing foods with the high potency, solventless extracts. He went on to point out that the company’s ‘Stay Home, Press Your Own’ campaign and Rocket Bundle, which includes everything customers need to press, de-stress and enhance wellness at a significant cost savings, has been very successful.

“We are extremely appreciative for the opportunity to be featured on the MJBulls Cannabis and Corona Podcast”, said Ryan Mayer. He continued, “I always enjoy telling the story of our brand journey and our outlook for the future, especially to someone as enthusiastic as Dan who is genuinely excited about what we’re doing.”

Host Dan Humiston eagerly pointed out “It’s so refreshing having someone on the show with good news.” He continued, “This is so great...I have a feeling this is going to go nowhere but up [for Rosinbomb].”

The complete podcast can be found HERE .

The complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories are available at http://www.rosinbomb.com.

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-60 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About Maverick Technology Solutions, Inc.

Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK) has over three years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug and play out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

