Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company") today announced the addition of eight new hospitals Endonovo’s SofPulse® medical device is approved for use. The eight hospitals are located in the following geographic areas: 7 Hospitals in Nevada and 1 Hospital in North Carolina.



Endonovo's SofPulse® is an FDA-Cleared non-invasive therapeutic medical device for reduction of postoperative pain and edema. SofPulse® represents a low-cost, drug-free solution proven in studies to reduce the use of opioids following surgical procedures, which can help prevent opioid dependency. The SofPulse® PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Frequency) therapy is non-invasive and non-pharmacologic with no known side effects and no potential for overdose or dependency. SofPulse® has been proven in clinical studies and in current hospital use to reduce pain and edema postoperatively while improving recovery in patients using the SofPulse® device. Additionally, SofPulse® has been studied extensively in soft tissue post-operative pain management. Learn more at www.sofpulse.com.

Endonovo CEO Alan Collier states, “Our Endonovo sales and marketing team continues to expand distribution by working with hospital administrators and medical professionals daily. Adding eight additional hospitals to our distribution network demonstrates SofPulse® marketing efforts are consistently striving to bring this innovative postoperative pain and edema reduction device to the public. Making the SofPulse® device available to every patient having a surgical procedure is our nationwide marketing goal to help resolve the opioid crisis gripping America. With the incredible health benefits SofPulse® provides we are excited about the progress and the strong positive market feedback we have been receiving regarding the demand and need for SofPulse® in hospitals nationwide.”

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com .

