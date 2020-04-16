San Francisco, CA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PST at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco, Five Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, California. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 28, 2020 as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.



Management is actively monitoring the public health and travel concerns relating to COVID-19 and the related recommendations and protocols issued by federal, state and local governments. In the event that it is not possible or advisable to hold the annual meeting at the time, date and place as originally planned, we will announce alternative arrangements for the meeting as promptly as practicable, which may include holding the meeting solely by means of remote communication or adjourning or postponing the meeting. Any such change, including details on how to participate in a remote meeting, would be announced in advance via press release, a copy of which would be filed with the SEC as additional proxy solicitation materials and posted on our website at www.ashs.com.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com .

