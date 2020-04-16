TORONTO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) (“Braingrid” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Damian Lopez as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors.



Damian Lopez is the Chief Executive Officer of Flora Growth Corp., a private vertically producer of CBD oils and cannabis-based medical and consumer products. Mr. Lopez is a corporate lawyer by training with extensive mergers and acquisition and corporate finance experience. He is also currently a legal consultant to various Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange listed companies in various sectors including mining, cannabis, financial services, agriculture and technology. Mr. Lopez began his legal career as a corporate law associate at Stikeman Elliott LLP and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Rotman Commerce, University of Toronto and a J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Concurrent with the above appointment, Mr. Eric Klein and Mr. David Argudo have resigned as Directors of the Company in order to focus on other commitments. The Company thanks Mr. Eric Klein and Mr. David Argudo for all of their contributions and will be evaluating alternative independent directors to fill the remaining vacancy in a timely fashion.

About Braingrid:

Braingrid is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable grow analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

