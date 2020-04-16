Nunzia Pharmaceutical Launches a New Version of its Already Acclaimed NUNZIA Nutraceutical. The New Methylated Version Boosts B6, 12 & FA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC MKTS: NUNZ), an emerging leader in innovative pharmaceutical and nutraceutical based therapies for the treatment of behavioral anxiety symptoms of Autistic Spectrum of Disorders (ASDs) and other anxiety disorders, is pleased to announce the launch of a new version of its already acclaimed NUNZIA nutraceuticals. The new version is the methylated version. Why use methylation? Methylation helps rid the body of toxins; it is useful for converting vitamins that are water soluble, into the fat-soluble form. Methylated vitamins are even more important because many people may suffer from a methylation deficiency. Many people are genetically predisposed to having inadequate methylation. For many, B vitamin supplements may not be enough. In the US, as many as 60% of the population has a genetic defect that inhibits the process of turning folic acid into its active component, 5-MTHF, needed for methylation. The new version is not ready for sale yet, but studies are beginning and the version will be available in 60 to 90 days. Both versions of NUNZIA’s Nutraceuticals will be available direct to consumers through the Company’s website, www.nunziapharma.com. Presently, the acclaimed first generation is available directly to consumers through its website.

NUNZIA provides a highly effective and targeted supplement for a rapidly growing autism market. In 2000, less than 1 in 150 American children were affected by autism, a prevalence that is now 1 in 45. There are 1.4 million children and 700,000 American adults affected with an estimated economic cost of between $11.5 and $60.9 billion per year.

Current treatments for ASDs have had limited efficacy, with broad acting drugs such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, SSRIs and amphetamines being employed to varying and inconsistent treatment results. In addition to the unmet treatment needs for ASD’s, NUNZIA also broadly treats a wide range of related anxiety disorders- from ADHD which affects 4.8% of US adults and 8.7% of adolescents; to anxiety disorders (generalized, panic, and phobia related) that impact over a third of US adults and adolescents; and depressive disorders affecting up to 7.1% of the US adult population.

NUNZIA is currently available as a nutraceutical supplement, with prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical treatments planned, and is unique within this space as a positive treatment quite unlike other drugs and supplements on the market. With no known negative side effects, no known addictions, and no clinical reaction to alcohol- NUNZIA is one of the safest treatments on the market with no known adverse effects on vital organs.

NUNZIA nutraceuticals are a combination of 16 vitamins, minerals, and herbs, which directly focus and target the hippocampus area of the brain, where all anxiety-based disorders begin. NUNZIA directly targets anxiety in the hippocampus, improving the function, which is a primary cause of the affiliations and compulsory disorders present in ASDs and anxiety disorders. The NUNZIA supplement with NUNZIA has demonstrated positive results for affected patients, increased memory, improved fine motor skills, and increased speech ability while decreasing the anxiety, stress, fixations, and fidgeting that complicate social interactions and life with ASDs and other anxiety disorders.

This treatment methodology represents a revolutionary departure from current drug protocols- which are used to control and manage the symptoms of the disorder- NUNZIA, by contrast, is the only known drug on the market to address the underlying structure of the hippocampus, treating the symptoms of these disorders instead of merely controlling them. The effects of NUNZIA have been profound, with approximately 80% of patients benefiting, with efficacy in as short as 24 to 96 hours. According to Nunzia CEO, Charles Strongo, “We have seen substantial improvements in patient’s social behavior and development, reduced anxiety and “acting out”, and dramatically improved quality of life for our patients and their families; all without the shotgun effect of drugging or sedating the patient. We believe that NUNZIA is a unique and novel approach to ASD and other anxiety disorder treatment- and that in concert with therapeutic behavioral treatments, NUNZIA offers new hope for a better life to millions of children and their families.”

NUNZIA is currently available as a nutraceutical supplement direct to consumers via the Company’s website, www.nunziapharma.com, with wholesale distribution announcements coming shortly. Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation is also developing over the counter and pharmaceutical drug formulations of NUNZIA to better address target markets in a rapidly growing ASD therapeutic space that is expected to reach $4.6 billion in annual revenues by 2026, from approximately $3.29 billion in 2019.

About Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation

Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation. is an emerging leader in the development and delivery of innovative pharmaceutical and nutraceutical-based therapies for the behavioral symptoms of Autistic Spectrum Disorder and related conditions, such as Fragile X syndrome, as well as more common anxiety-based disorders. Its landmark offering, NUNZIA, is an innovative product that promises to fundamentally revolutionize the treatment space for these conditions. Nunzia is committed to improving the lives of children and families suffering from ASDs and anxiety-based disorders. Nunzia is a proud partner of the Autism Fragile X-Foundation, a 501 c (3) non-profit dedicated to the treatment and management of ASD patients and their families. For additional information, visit www.nunziapharma.com or follow us on Twitter.

Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Nunzia Pharmaceutical) contains statements that are forward-looking; such as statements relating to intended improvements to the Company’s financial performance, launch dates, expansion, expected orders, leading market positions, anticipated future sales revenues of the company, success of product, and new product offerings. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, and accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Nunzia Pharmaceutical. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its new business model and expansion plans, the Company’s ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

